3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 9, 2022

After a long break, we’re back with our first 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup of 2022! Things are starting back up a little slowly, with less than ten webinars focused on topics including SOLIDWORKS Electrical, melt pool monitoring, 3D printing materials, and more. Read on for the details!

America Makes Membership Town Hall

First up this week, America Makes is holding a Membership Town Hall at 2 pm EST on Monday, January 10th. Opportunities with America Makes will be presented by Tara Sarver, the Program Coordinator for non-profit National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), which manages America Makes. Sarver will explain how members can engage, network, and sponsor America Makes events, and will also answer any questions.

You can register for the Membership Town Hall here.

TriMech on Installing SOLIDWORKS Electrical

At 10 am EST on Tuesday the 11th, TriMech will hold a webinar on “Installing SOLIDWORKS Electrical in 2022.” Delvin Masilamani, TriMech System Architect, will discuss with attendees the various types of installation, the current SOLIDWORKS Electrical installation landscape, the infrastructure requirements, the sequence and operational process for the software, and more.

“Witness the enhancements and improvements SOLIDWORKS 2022 provide to existing products. Delvin will discuss the important steps to prepare for this process, what to look out for, and how to ensure a successful setup.”

You can register for the webinar here.

WiSC & ASME DEI Toolkit Panel

Later that same day, at 12 EST, ASME and its Women in Standards & Certification (WiSC) initiative are holding an informative panel discussion on the ASME DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Toolkit. Panelists Jennifer Cooper, Boeing, ASME Chair for the DEI Strategy Committee; Kathryn Miller, NIST, Author of Guidance for NIST on Using Inclusive Language in Documentary Standards; and Tom Pastor, Hartford Steam Boiler, ASME Senior VP and Chair of S&C Council, will discuss how the ASME DEI toolkit, and other industry best practices, can help promote a welcoming, inclusive environment for volunteers and users of ASME’s standards.

“ASME leadership is deeply committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) as we fulfill our mission. We want everyone in the engineering community to feel there is a place for them in ASME. The generations graduating from engineering programs today and tomorrow are the most diverse we have seen. In order for ASME to secure our future, we need to make sure they feel a sense of belonging here.”

You can register for the virtual discussion here.

SOLIDWORKS Electrical Features

If you attended TriMech’s webinar on SOLIDWORKS Electrical earlier in the day, then you should definitely come for “A Fresh Start with SOLIDWORKS Electrical” at 1 pm EST on the 11th, focused on getting a fresh start on electrical schematic designs to ensure smart results. Attendees will learn about some of the out-of-the-box features in the software that make it possible to automate the workflow and processes, including macros, project templates, report creation, Connector Wizard, and more.

“Demonstrating how software works is key to helping understand if this software is going to be the right fit. Typically, these demonstrations are set up so we can only see the final result. This time, we’re going to start from scratch – a blank project, create a small schematic, tie in some parts, and generate the valuable reports we’re really after.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Performance Evaluation of Melt Pool Monitoring

The last webinar on Tuesday, January 11th, also by America Makes, will take place at 2 pm EST, and will be a close out presentation on the organization’s Project 5001.001.002.006, “A Holistic Approach to Performance Evaluation of AM Melt Pool Monitoring Systems.” Jayesh Jain of Baker Hughes will speak at the webinar, which will demonstrate the project’s holistic approach that created a full, specific set of anomalous conditions with which to characterize the melt pool monitoring (MPM) system performance for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) 3D printing.

“Four types of tests spanning two levels of complexity, all consolidated on a single build plate, enable evaluation of 12 basic and advanced aspects of MPM systems against suitable references. The tests incorporate geometric features as well as parameter variations to mimic realistic process conditions. The system agnostic approach includes necessary aspects for high-volume production setting and advanced tests that challenge the state of the art in defect detection. The promising results yielded during testing suggest that the approach could help establish a standard method or best practice and reduce the evaluation time by 6x-10x.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HCL Technologies Introduces CAMWorks 2022

Moving on to Wednesday, January 13th, at 10 am EST, HCL Technologies is “Introducing CAMWorks 2022,” which is a very advanced CAM software that automates CNC programming. Marc Bissell, Senior Technical Analyst at HCL Americas Inc., will discuss some of the latest enhancements in CAMWorks 2022, including its ability to use multiple technology databases, Z-level probing support for non-planar surfaces, CAMWorks task pane UI, a document manager in CAMWorks ShopFloor, a geometry tab for 3-axis operation workflows, and more.

“CAMWorks 2022 combines feature-based CAM technology, automatic feature recognition, knowledge-based machining, and the latest innovations in toolpath optimization to automate CNC programming and reduce cycle time. CAMWorks 2022 delivers the performance improvements you need to accomplish more in less time!”

You can register for the webinar here.

Choosing the Right AM Material with HP

Finally, at 2 pm EST on the 13th, HP is presenting a webinar for GlobalSpec’s Engineering 360 called “View from a Digital Manufacturer: Choosing the Right 3D Printing Material.” Neil Glazebrook, VP of 3D Solutions for American Banknote Corporation, and Justin Hopkins, Application Engineer Lead for HP 3D, will discuss how different AM materials can be used to decrease product development cycles, speed up time to market, lower costs, and deliver the best material properties for your use case, such as impact resistance, strength, high rebound, ductility, and more. They will also provide an overview of the digital workflow, and how to optimize results.

“Much of the innovation in the commercial additive manufacturing space revolves around materials and what each of them enables in terms of applications. Join the discussion with a fast-growing digital manufacturer about how different materials can be used to lower costs, shorten product development cycles, and speed up time-to-market for a variety of use cases. Guidelines for working with a digital manufacturer will also be discussed.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.