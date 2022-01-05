Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Now Trading on NYSE: Fathom On-demand 3D Printing Service

2 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks
HP

Share this Article

On-demand 3D printing service provider Fathom (NYSE: FATH) began trading on December 27, 2021, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “FATH,” becoming the latest 3D printing business to debut after closing a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger deal. After completing a business combination with blank check firm Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, the Hartland, Wisconsin-based manufacturer is now valued at an estimated $1.5 billion.

As part of the transaction, Fathom raised $345 million in net proceeds, including an $80 million fully committed common stock private investment in public equity (PIPE) anchored by lead investor CORE Industrial Partners. This Chicago-based private equity fund acquired Fathom in 2019, and together with another previously CORE-acquired company called Midwest Composite Technologies, Fathom formed one of the largest privately-held digital manufacturing service providers in North America, with over 600 employees.

Following the NYSE listing, the combined company named Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. will accelerate its growth strategy to advance its investment in new innovative technologies, building upon a broad range of advanced manufacturing services. According to Fathom, these investments will enable its customers “access to a differentiated technology-agnostic solution focused on speed, problem-solving, adaptive technical responsiveness and manufacturing expertise,” allowing them to iterate faster and shorten the product development and production cycles.

“We are taking this step because we are a strong, profitable company, and believe our NYSE listing will accelerate Fathom’s growth, both organically and inorganically, by using our stock as a currency to advance our M&A strategy and investing in promising new technologies across the industry,” said Fathom CEO Ryan Martin, who will remain in his leadership role at the company. “These new technologies will enable us to serve our target markets with greater efficiency and responsiveness than ever before. Our broad capabilities from rapid prototyping to low- to mid-volume production, proprietary software suite, engineering expertise, and comprehensive support system are competitive advantages we expect will enable us to continue executing our strategic plan and delivering strong profitable growth.”

Ryan Martin at Fathom's manufacturing facility.

Fathom Manufacturing CEO Ryan Martin at the company’s headquarters in Hartland. Image courtesy of Fathom Manufacturing.

Founded in 2008 by Rich Stump and Michelle Mihevc following the purchase of a PolyJet 3D printer, Fathom’s on-demand digital manufacturing platforms today combine a broad array of in-house additive and traditional manufacturing technologies. In addition, the service bureau provides customers with hybridized solutions that uniquely blend additive, subtractive, and formative technologies that push the bounds of product design and development.

With over 25 unique manufacturing processes and a national footprint with nearly 450,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity across 12 facilities, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding, and tooling, sheet metal fabrication, and design and engineering.

Fathom works with blue-chip customers across diverse end markets, including aerospace and defense, transportation, and medical. Focused on providing significant growth opportunities in what it describes as a “fragmented $25 billion low-to-mid volume manufacturing market,” the company has a proven track record with roughly 3,000 blue-chip corporate customers in the last twelve months. In addition, it has secured new business wins with large innovative companies, leveraging its digital manufacturing capabilities customers like Amazon, Google, 3M, Tesla, Philips, and Pfizer.

Even more so, prior to becoming a publicly-traded company, Fathom revealed an accelerating order growth of 24% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of the year. This trend is expected to continue, particularly as the strong demand for additive manufacturing services pursues. According to an SEC filing, in its last reported income statement, the company posted revenue of nearly $108 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared with about $42 million in the same period of 2020. For the full fiscal year 2020, however, Fathom had revealed a strong cash-generating business with $149 million in pro forma revenue.

Fathom's manufacturing facility filled with 3D printing platforms.

Fathom Manufacturing Facility at Hartland, Wis. Headquarters. Image courtesy of Fathom.

With the completion of this transaction, Fathom now has a market cap of roughly $900 million and will solidify its position at the forefront of the fast-growing on-demand digital manufacturing sector. CORE founder and managing partner John May points out that Fathom has achieved incredible growth and innovation over the past three years. Upon closing the deal, CORE remains the largest shareholder in the combined business.

The deal adds to a surge of promising public companies going public via SPAC merger deals. In fact, the market listing via the SPAC route has become popular for 3D printing companies. In 2021, Markforged, Velo3D, Shapeways, Rocket Lab, and Redwire Space all went public via SPACs, and we expect to see even more companies following those steps, including Fast Radius and Bright Machines. Check out 3DPrint.com’s Stock Zone to keep track of the trading and learn more about the 3D printing market activity at SmarTech and Stifel‘s “AM Strategies 2022” event on March 1-3, 2022.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Briefs, January 5, 2022: Software, Research, & More

IKEA Introduces 3D Printed Consumer Line in Germany

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingTransportation

Porsche Already Delivering On Its Concept For Partially 3D Printed Seats

In March 2020, German automaker Porsche announced that it would begin testing a new production concept: partially 3D printed bodyform bucket seats. Now, it appears that the trajectory from the...

November 10, 2021
3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 82: Mass Customization Theory and Practice with Dr. Frank T. Piller, RWTH Aachen University

Frank Piller is one of the leading voices in mass customisation. He’s a Professor at RWTH Aachen University and has written and done a lot of research into mass customisation....

October 25, 2021
3D PrintingSports

The KAV 3D Printed Bike Helmet on Kickstarter

One area where we’ve seen a lot of 3D printing activity is in helmets. Now, KAV is joining the fray with a mass-customized, made-to-measure helmet. The company says that machine...

June 10, 2021
3D PrintingBusiness

Little You Selects RIZE to 3D Print Durable, Full-Color Toys

Canada’s Little You has developed an interesting approach to 3D printing for consumers, with an online platform to design and 3D print custom figurines. Previously, these toys were made from...

May 27, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
FacFox
Tronhoo3D
Forecast3D
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
ASTM ICAM
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
ExOne
HP
Desktop Metal logo
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides