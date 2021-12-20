Additive Manufacturing Strategies

3DPOD Episode 88: Fabric8Labs 3D Printing for Copper Parts

Fabric8Labs is a startup that has turned to lithography and chip manufacturing processes to develop a unique 3D printing technology. Their method uses thin film and electroplating to produce very fine parts from copper.

The team is very ambitious. We speak to CEO Jeff Herman and Director of Product Ian Winfield about their prospects. This is a startup that wants to grow big and its team thinks that their technology will give them enormous potential. We discuss funding, applications, and how to work with clients, and much more in this episode.

