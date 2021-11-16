TronHoo Unveils Thermochromic 3D Printing PLA Filament to Diversify Its PLA Portfolio

TronHoo, an innovative brand of 3D printing technology, is pleased to announce the company is going to unveil thermochromic PLA filament for 3D printing to diversify its PLA portfolio and provide an interesting option for creators that could make their 3D prints change color according to temperature.

Thermochromic PLA is a kind of PLA material that mixed with leuco dyes additive, an organic chemical that changes its modular structure when the temperature changes. In 3D printing applications, creators could use thermochromic PLA filaments to print items from temperature indicators for manufacturing scenarios, toys, decorations, tableware, artworks to any project that would like to add novelty appearance.

TronHoo’s Thermochromic PLA excels in good fluidity to ensure smooth and stable filament output and then eliminate the possibility of uneven extruded wire that might cause nozzle jams and unsatisfied print effect. This new material also shows excellent tenacity that the 3D printed items have higher impact resistance than those made from the general PLA filament. In addition, only 0.02mm diameter tolerance of the filament wire delivers ultimate precision for projects that require printing details. With multiple colors available, this environmental friendly non-toxic food-grade PLA provides luster color without bubbles and warping, making itself a novelty option for 3D printing.

TronHoo, an innovative 3D printing technology high tech company, is renowned for its pragmatic desktop 3D printing solutions. It provides creators with cost-effective high quality 3D printers and filaments. It aims to expand the application and use of 3D printing technology and simplify the process of 3D printing creation.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.