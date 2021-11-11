NAMIC Global AM Summit 2021: Exploring the Global Impact of 3D Printing

The NAMIC Global Additive Manufacturing Summit, otherwise known as GAMS 2021, is making its return on November 25th and 26th, 2021. GAMS 2021 marks the 10th edition of the summit series, and this is the second virtual run since the start of the pandemic, having featured over 200 global thought leaders since its inception.

Held in conjunction with Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC – a HANNOVER MESSE event and Asia’s leading Industry 4.0 event, GAMS 2021 will connect with a global audience to explore the global impact of Additive Manufacturing (AM) with “Revolutionising the Future of Additive Manufacturing with Leaders in 3D Printing” as its driving theme.

In 2020, NAMIC concluded the first virtual edition of the Global AM Summit with great success and a turnout of close to 1000 delegates from over 30 countries, providing a global platform for the world’s innovative and entrepreneurial minds to connect and convene on the latest in AM innovations and applications. The event’s success was echoed by the speakers who have participated in Global AM Summit.

“I felt that Global AM Summit 2020 really connected a global Additive Manufacturing audience while stimulating an open dialogue about the key themes and issues affecting our industry,” commented Mr. Joris Peels, Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis who participated as session chair for the Emerging Applications track in GAMS 2020.

Likewise, Mr. Jonathan Hung, Executive Chairman of Singapore Space & Technology Ltd (SSTL) stated that “GAMS 2020 is the perfect event to engage industry leaders and innovators from across the landscape. 3D printing for/in space is not as commonly discussed and this was a great opportunity to share insights and connect with the network of professionals and experts. It is also notable that the team did a great job in coordinating the speakers and arrangement of this virtual event. Their attention to communication and timely responses were critical to the process. I am looking forward to the next event.”

Now in its second year of running a virtual summit, NAMIC envisions bringing the audience an improved and enhanced experience by introducing new elements into the Global AM event.

At the summit, esteemed guest-of-honor Mr. Alvin Tan, Singapore’s Minister of State for Trade & Industry (MTI) and Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), will kickstart the summit with his opening address.

Professor Alfred Huan, Assistant Chief Executive at the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), will also deliver his keynote speech on “Nurturing the Next Generation of Leaders in Additive Manufacturing for a Sustainable Future.”

GAMS 2021 will see over 20 world-class thought-leaders sharing their knowledge on Additive Manufacturing, an increase over last year’s line-up of 16. In addition, global venture capital firms such as AM Ventures and Xora, think tanks like the World Economic Forum, and companies such as APWORKS, Redefine Meat, and The LEGO Group, are featured. The summit is organized into four sessions over two days:

November 25 AM Singapore Time (SGT): Global Investment Perspective on Additive Manufacturing

November 25 PM Singapore Time (SGT): Evolution of 3D Printing in Manufacturing and Global Supply Chain

November 26 AM Singapore Time (SGT): Breaking New Grounds with Emerging Applications

November 26 PM Singapore Time (SGT): Social Impact with 3D Printing

GAMS 2021 is also supported by NAMIC’s international media partners 3Dprint.com, 3D Printing Industry, the Indian 3D Printing Network, and deep tech accelerator SGInnovate, which will helm the live panel discussions during the four sessions.

In addition, GAMS 2021 will be debuting two new segments in its programme: Industry Spotlight and AM Careers Talk. Industry Spotlight features NAMIC’s corporate sponsors: Cetim-Matcor, Hexagon, TRUMPF, and TÜV SÜD, as well as how to start and accelerate a company’s AM adoption journey.

AM Careers Talk is a two-part episode videocast where viewers will be exposed to the trends and opportunities in the AM job market in a sharing by selected AM employers and talents. AM Careers Talk has been curated to support the growing industry’s employment needs, as well as to complement NAMIC’s job portal initiative AM [email protected]. Viewers will also hear insights on the global AM job industry shared by NAMIC’s strategic partner, Alexander Daniels Global, a global recruitment firm for AM.

As virtual webinars have become the prevailing method of hosting conference events, NAMIC is proud to launch its own events platform, NAMIC.TV, which will broadcast GAMS 2021 live, offering the audience recordings of past webinars and future events. With the launch of NAMIC.TV, NAMIC can now engage with its global AM community no matter where they are, serving as a one-stop digital platform for premium live and on-demand AM content with a seamless virtual experience.

Day 1: November 25, 2021, 9.00 AM – 5.00 PM Singapore Time (GMT +8)

Day 2: November 26, 2021, 10.00 AM – 5.00 PM Singapore Time (GMT +8)

