Exone end to end binder jetting service

6K’s Refractory Metal 3D Printing Powders Enable Space Applications

14 hours by Asad Siddiqui 3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing
INTAMSYS industrial 3d printing

Share this Article

6K Additive has announced the commercial scale production of refractory metal powders for 3D printing. Refractory metals are a group of metals on the periodic table with the distinct quality of an absurdly high melting point, making them difficult to manufacture but very useful for high-heat, high-pressure applications in space, aerospace, medicine, and defense. Turning these metals into powder is done through 6K’s proprietary production scale microwave plasma system, the UniMelt. Quadrus Corporation was able to use 6K’s refractory metal powder in the production of throat inserts for rocket motors.

6K itself is a leader in sustainably producing advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing. At the heart of the company is the UniMelt, the only commercial grade plasma production system in the industry. The UniMelt is able to produce materials for both energy storage and additive manufacturing in a fraction of the time and with little to no waste compared to conventional manufacturing processes. Just earlier this year the UniMelt platform won the Top Product of the Year Award in Environment + Energy Leadership.

6K’s UniMelt microwave plasma recycles feedstock into AM-ready metal powder. Image courtesy of 6K.

The UniMelt process uses the fourth phase of matter, plasma, to create a uniform high temperature production zone of four inches in diameter and eight feet long, the machine in its entirety measures 20 feet by 20 feet and can produce 100 tons of material per year. By combining multiple processes into one this sort of manufacturing cuts time by a few days to a few seconds compared to conventional manufacturing and is able to use scrap metal as feedstock. The system reaches an internal temperature of 6000° Kelvin, the temperature of the surface of the sun, hence the name 6K.

The company announced it is now able to use their UniMelt system to manufacture refractory metals such as tungsten, rhenium, and niobutin. Refractory metals have melting points greater than 3,632°F and always have three, four, or five electrons in their shells, forming strong covalent bonds with neighboring atoms. This results in high melting points compared to the other metals, such as titanium or nickel. Tungsten has the highest melting point out of all metals at 6,192°F.

Frank Roberts, 6K Additive President said “The leading defense organizations are not only looking for refractory materials like tungsten and rhenium, they are looking for it at production scale. The uniqueness of 6K’s UniMelt ® microwave plasma process, combined with the expertise of our operations team, has allowed us to manufacture production scale volumes for many of the refractory powders like tungsten and tungsten/rhenium. We have spheroidized the full spectrum of refractory powders including tantalum, niobium and molybdenum and we are ready to help organizations advance their applications with these materials.”

Alabama-based company Quadrus Corporation is using 6K’s tungsten-rhenium metal powder to 3D print a non-eroding throat insert for a solid rocket motor nozzle. In the past, the company 3D printed innovative solutions for NASA, being a part of the disruption 3D printing has had on space travel and habitation.

A 3D printed, non-eroding throat insert for a solid rocket motor nozzle, made by Quadrus Corporation using 6K’s tungsten-rhenium powder. Image courtesy of 6K.

“We have a focus on propulsion applications that require high-temperature, high-strength materials used in modern rocket nozzle applications. Our tungsten/rhenium powder spheroidized by 6K processed exceptionally well in our selective laser melting machines,” explained Joe Sims, Director of the Quadrus Advanced Manufacturing Division. “Having a reliable, trusted supply chain partner like 6K Additive for refractory materials is critical to our business and to our defense customers. Our powder quality requirements are extremely high and 6K Additive easily cleared that hurdle for us.”

6K has had a busy last few years, developing new technologies, manufacturing techniques, new partnerships, clients, and many rounds of funding. Its proprietary UniMelt system is backed by 18 patents and is the only one like it in the industry. It will be exciting to see the partnerships and clients refractory metals will bring to 6K.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Walking the Bridge to the Future on a Bridge from the Future

Varda to Launch Space Factory in Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsSpace 3D PrintingSustainability

NASA Funds Antimicrobial 3D Printing Materials for Space Applications

NASA has awarded $1.13 million to researchers from the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) and Chilean nanotechnology company Copper3D to develop and test two new recyclable and antimicrobial materials for...

October 12, 2021
3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

In-Space Metal 3D Printing from Incus to Be Tested by ESA

Crewed moon missions may still be years away, but space agencies are getting ready for the day when humans will once again explore the lunar surface, driving discovery, innovation, and...

October 8, 2021
3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

Space 3D Printing at the Core of Australia’s New Space Manufacturing Network

As the private space industry continues to reinvent itself, driving a never-before-seen boom in orbital milestones, space technology, and investment, many countries are focusing on leveraging their own space sectors,...

October 5, 2021
3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

Space Force Awards $88M to Rocket Lab, SpaceX, ULA and Blue Origin

Commercial space companies are heralding a new phase in the space race as they lay down the groundwork for the future of space exploration. More than ever before, space agencies...

September 30, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
ExOne
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
Tronhoo3D
ICAM2021
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
CRP Windform
Desktop Metal logo
Sigma Labs
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
3D.RU
NAMIC
FitMyFoot
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides