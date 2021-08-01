3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 1st, 2021

There are still plenty of webinars this week, on topics like robotics and personalized medical devices, but there are also a few events to tell you about as well, including ASME’s AM Industry Summit. Keep reading for all the details!

SPEE3D at Sea Air Space Expo

Starting today, August 1st, and going through Wednesday, August 4th, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Centre National Harbor in Maryland, the Navy League of the United States is holding Sea Air Space, the largest maritime expo in the United States. 3D printing applications in the maritime industry are growing steadily these days, and US representatives from Australian company SPEE3D, together with Team Defence Australia, will be attending this expo. SPEE3D will be presenting its award-winning cold spray metal AM technology to US military and defense industry decision-makers at the event.

“Sea-Air-Space brings the U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers together for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and a dynamic exhibit hall floor. Owned and produced by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space attracts maritime leaders from sea services around the globe.”

You can register for the event here.

Virtual Solid Freeform Fabrication Symposium

Another multi-day event is the virtual Solid Freeform Fabrication (SFF) Symposium, an additive manufacturing conference by the University of Texas at Austin, from 9 am until 6:30 pm EST August 2nd through the 4th. At this year’s event, there will be roughly 426 presentations on a wide variety of topics, including Design for the Additive Manufacturing Process Chain, Mechanics of Additively Manufactured Metals, Enabling Deposition of Removable Support Structures in Large-format Material Extrusion, High-fidelity Modeling of Binder-powder Interactions in Binder Jetting, and many more. The symposium offers asynchronous viewing options, so there won’t be any schedule conflicts when it comes to the sessions, as well as a poster session, virtual social events, an interactive graduate student panel, presentations by the winners of the Freeform and Additive Manufacturing Excellence (FAME) awards, and more.

“While we would have preferred to be in person and will miss the face-to-face interactions, we feel that in early August there will be an unpredictable level of uncertainty about safety of participants and lifting of travel restrictions. We will be taking full advantage of the benefits of a virtual platform.”

You can register for the virtual symposium here.

ASME’s AM Industry Summit – Aerospace & Automotive

On Tuesday and Wednesday, August 3-4, ASME (The American Society of Mechanical Engineers) is holding its latest virtual AM Industry Summit, “Convergence of AM Aerospace and AM Automotive.” Attendees can connect with influential buyers and suppliers in these two important industries, as well as the rest of the global AM community, to learn about the latest innovations, share knowledge, gain new insights, attend networking sessions and product demonstrations, and more. Keynote speakers on the 3rd, talking about the Role of AM in Electrification, Mobility & Autonomy, will be moderator Lauralyn McDaniel, who heads up Industry Strategy and Engagement for ASME, along with Amy Elliott, Group Leader – Robotics and Intelligent Systems, at ORNL, and John Rogers, CEO and Co-Founder of LM Industries.

“Cross-industry collaboration provides fresh perspective and collective intelligence to transform obstacles into opportunities and forge new paths. AM Industry Summit connects like-minded Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing professionals in industries to address common challenges and discover opportunities. These landmark events are helping to foster a true knowledge across industry of 3D technologies’ potential.”

You can register for the summit here.

America Makes: AM Roadmap Virtual Launch

From 8 to 9:45 am EST on Wednesday the 4th, you can attend the Additive Manufacturing Roadmap Virtual Launch by the Smart Manufacturing Cluster of Northeast Ohio. The private, nonprofit economic development organization Team NEO works to accelerate business growth and job creation throughout the 18 counties of Northeast Ohio, and for the last five months, it’s been working with academic institutions, solution providers, and leading area companies in order to gain a better understanding of the additive manufacturing-related commercial opportunities in the region. During the launch, there will be a panel discussion on talent, and attendees will also learn about the JobsOhio Statewide Strategy, in addition to a business case for broader AM adoption, and more.

“Attend the virtual launch event to gain insights from the Additive Manufacturing Roadmap Working Group. They will provide an overview of the additive manufacturing opportunity for the Northeast Ohio Region and share recommendations intended to make the region a Center of Excellence for additive manufacturing technologies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise & FITme on Personalized Device Business

Moving on to Thursday, August 5th, Materialise is holding a webinar at 4 am EST titled “Efficiently Scale Up Your Personalized Device Business Through Design Automation – A custom plugin development testimonial by FITme.” Medical device company FITme, which creates personalized silicone implants for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, will discuss how it managed to efficiently scale up production without compromising on quality using a custom plugin that Materialise developed. Materialise Product Marketing Specialist Karen De Leener and Simon Lejaegere, Custom Plugin Product Manager for Materialise, will present with William Jung, product/project manager at FITme, and cover topics like how automating the clinical workflow can reduce employee learning costs and increase consistency.

“The adoption of personalized devices for medical care is rapidly increasing. For medical device companies, this means much more than only scaling up production. On the one hand, the whole process should run as smoothly as possible, ensuring that efficiency is optimized and new employees of the growing team are up to speed in no time. On the other hand, the consistency and quality of the personalized devices should be kept at a superior level.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech’s Favorite Time-Saving Tips

Later that day on the 5th, at 10 am EST, TriMech will present a webinar titled “Favorite Time-Saving Tips for Epic Performance,” led by Elite Application Engineer Stephen Petrock. SOLIDWORKS users should attend to learn the best tricks for fast modeling and high performance, dominating large assemblies, and becoming more productive in general. Among other topics, Petrock will cover keyboard shortcuts to use for increased modeling speed and other ways to spend less time modeling, how to be a performance pro with your workflow, and more.

“During this webinar, you will learn how to become more productive and how to save time with your modeling. Stephen will show you a few tricks on how to dominate large assemblies and get the performance for your drawings you have been missing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HP on 3D Printing for Robotics & Automation

From 2-3 pm EST on Thursday the 5th, HP is holding a roundtable titled “Additive Manufacturing for Robotics & Automation.” As we know from the first report on 3D printing automation, published by SmarTech Analysis this spring, many manufacturers realized the drawbacks to centralized factories and distributed supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are now using 3D printing to improve their current infrastructures and shore up supply chain vulnerabilities. HP, for one, announced an increase in focus 3D printing automation and implementation ahead of the virtual Formnext Connect this fall, and clearly it’s been going well.

“In this 1-hour panel discussion, you will hear from 3 different types of companies in the robotics & industrial automation space that are using additive manufacturing to address business challenges and stay ahead of their competition.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Systems’ Figure High Density Stacking

Finally, you’ll have to make a choice for the last webinar of the week, as “Advancing Additive Productivity with Figure 4 High Density Stacking” by 3D Systems also takes place at 2 pm EST on the 5th. Patrick Dunne, the Vice President of Advanced Application Development at 3D Systems, and Advanced Applications Engineer Kevin Hsu, within the company’s Application Innovation Group, will discuss how recent advancements in high density stacking on the Figure 4 solution are helping to increase AM productivity by delivering thousands of production parts in just 48 hours. Attendees will learn about several topics, including advantages of the new stacked workflow, general background on batch production, and more.

“3D Systems is excited to share a major advancement in build efficiency with our new solution for high density part stacking that takes advantage of the build height of Figure 4 printers, efficient nesting, and optimized support structures to enable greater levels of batch printing and post-processing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

