2nd 3D Printing Facility Unveiled by Burloak Technologies

Burloak Technologies has unveiled its second 3D printing facility in North America. The Camarillo, California site adds 25,000-square-foot of production capabilities to their already 65,000-square-foot facility located in Ontario, Canada. This new plant and equipment have been acquired in partnership with Carpenter Technology. Together, the two plan to work on future product designs and other production possibilities.
Burloak, founded in 2005, is a subsidiary to Samuel, Son & Co. Limited, a company manufacturing and processing metals since 1855. Burloak currently offers a host of 3D printing solutions to clients in aerospace, space, medical, industrial, energy, and automotive. They are one of few companies able to successfully design commercial parts for additive manufacturing (AM) and then produce them at scale. Burloak can print industrial grade parts using titanium, nickel, and aluminum at significantly quicker rates than conventional manufacturing practices, with far more customizability resulting in greater efficacy and efficiency, as well as consolidating the manufacturing of parts with many different pieces.
Burloak has made some significant strides in AM in recent years. It opened Canada’s first 3D printing facility, simplifying the process for industrial customers to make use of additive technology for manufacturing lighter, more durable, and cost efficient parts on a large scale. It was fully acquired by Samuel, Son & Co, drastically increasing its capital and growth into a worldwide market. Most recently, the firm became the first in the industry to receive Boeing’s approval to 3D print aluminum flight components. This partnership with Carpenter Technology and the announcement of its second facility is another landmark in the history of their success.
Despite a loss of revenue in Q3 of 2021, Carpenter Technology is well on its way to recovery and growth. The company itself is a global leader in using titanium, alloy, and specialty materials to produce mission critical parts and components. In the world of 3D printing, Carpenter Additive supports its customers with alloy atomization, metal 3D printing, powder lifecycle management, data collection, and offers an array of titanium based, aluminum based, nickel based, and iron based powders.
Now, with the added resources from Carpenter, Burloak believes it has the most complete AM service in the industry. This includes electron beam and laser powder bed fusion, metal binder jet, polymer powder bed fusion and high-speed extrusion to produce carbon fiber and nylon based products. The company also provides design, engineering, and CNC machining.
The addition of Carpenter and the new facility is a significant milestone for Burloak, a company already boasting important clients and partnerships with firms such as Boeing, GE Additive, MDA Ltd, and HP. It will be exciting to see how the addition of this new facility and resources will allow Burloak to continue to grow its services and clientele.
