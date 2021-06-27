3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 27, 2021

As we move from June into July, we’ve got a little less hectic schedule of events and webinars for you this week, with topics ranging from leveraging AM for end-use production and 3D printed drones to the principles of polymer 3D printing and a virtual career fair. You can find all the details below!

Sinterit: Compact SLS Setup Webinar

Kicking things off this week at 8 am EST on Tuesday, June 29th is Sinterit with another popular webinar about compact SLS 3D printing, “What do I really need to get into SLS 3D printing?” The webinar is a hybrid format, with the presentation already pre-recorded, but followed up with a live Q&A with Sinterit’s International Sales Manager Dominik Stasiak and Support Manager Robert Garbacz. In the pre-recorded portion, the two will discuss what SLS 3D printing is, if you really need it, how to compose an SLS solution of your own, how big and detailed you can expect the prints to be, if third party materials are required, the importance of support and training, and more.

“Our SLS 3D printing solution can be tailored for everyone who needs this technology. You can have a sophisticated system for very fast workflow or a basic solution that consists of a Lisa printer, powder sieve, and basic tools if that fits your needs. From this webinar, you’ll learn what to take into account while choosing an SLS set for you.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise & Metal 3D Printing Potential

Later that day, or earlier depending on what time zone you’re in, Materialise is holding three sessions of one webinar titled “Unlock the Potential of Metal 3D Printing,” with one session at 1 pm SGT for the APAC region, another one at 11 am CEST for Europe, and a third at 11 am EST for the US; all three will be held in English. In each, three Materialise experts will discuss the impact and importance of strong metal AM expertise, how to optimize costs for current or new applications, and real-life examples from companies that had successful applications for metal AM.

“Metal 3D printing holds a unique position in modern-day product development as it combines the design flexibility of 3D printing with the robust mechanical properties of metal. It allows users to develop entire new applications or re-think existing ones. However, it is crucial to have a deep understanding of this technology to make sure you can get the most out of it.”

3D Printing with HP for End-Use Production

At 2 pm EST on Tuesday the 29th, HP will host a webinar called “Curious How to Leverage 3D Printing for End-Use Production?” Erik Cooper, the Co-Founder and Head of Design at OVR Technology, will talk with Protolabs‘ 3D Printing Applications Engineer Eric Utley, HP’s Director of Vertical Market Development Lee Dockstader, and Protolabs’ Senior 3D Printing Sales Manager Nils Hegland, about how the three companies worked together to evolve OVR’s virtual reality experiences for clinicians and patients, and decrease development time on its R&D roadmap, using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology. Cooper will discuss the design challenges his medtech startup faced, and how he landed on HP’s 3D printing at Protolabs to create the OX1, a lightweight, wireless device that attaches to the bottom of a VR head-mounted display and “emits microscopic, millisecond-long bursts of various scented liquids into a small area under the user’s nose.”

“The sense of smell is the oldest and perhaps most evocative method to trigger memory and emotion: Imagine the scent of a newborn child. A whiff of fir trees from a forest trail. The acrid smells of a war zone, such as diesel fuel and burning rubber. Scent is the only sense that is directly linked to the memory and emotion section of the brain making it a powerful tool for affecting cognition and behavior,” Protolabs wrote. “Combining this primal sense with rapidly evolving virtual reality (VR) technology — enabling medical applications including helping soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)— is the mission of OVR Technology, a startup in Burlington, Vt.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing Drones with Shapeways

Moving on to Wednesday, June 30th, at 10 am EST, Shapeways and long-time partner Quantum-Systems will present a webinar called “Soaring High with Drones and 3D Printing,” and I’m betting you can guess the subject of discussion! Steve Weart, the Director of Customer Success at Shapeways, and Sebastian Sattler, a Systems Engineer at Quantum-Systems, will discuss the history of drone technology and its various applications, the structure of drones—including weight and material properties—along with the advantages of outsourcing drone production and the production cycle for drones and their parts, starting with 3D design and 3D printed prototypes all the way to functional end-use parts.

“Learn why the sky’s the limit for drones and 3D printing as Shapeways and Quantum-Systems present a fascinating glimpse into the world of small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Explore the background of drone technology, along with vast potential still untapped for the future.”

You can register for the webinar here.

ASTM: Principles of Polymer AM

Another 10 am EST webinar option for you on the 30th is “AM Processes: Principles of Polymer Additive Manufacturing,” hosted by ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE). Sheku Kamara, the Dean of Applied Research at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), is the instructor of this webinar, which is meant for manufacturing engineers, research engineers, and AM process engineers. During the webinar, the different types of polymers used in 3D printing will be introduced, along with their mode, method of generation, and associated systems, and attendees will learn to navigate the range of materials and systems for their specific applications.

“Introduced with the first SLA® machine, polymers continue to have a broad range of applications from design verification models to mass customization products. As processes and systems continue to evolve within AM, especially, the exponential growth of low-cost polymer-based systems, this has presented a significant challenge in identifying and selecting the appropriate material and system for the practitioner. This rapid growth has enabled the expansion of these in homes, K-12 schools and in different industrial settings. To assist the novice and expert interested in leveraging polymer AM, the different forms of raw materials will be discussed including their associated systems and mode of generation.”

You can register for the webinar here, for a $49 fee.

GE Additive & Additive Manufacturing Certifications

Wednesday at 10 am EST is shaping up to be a pretty busy hour this week, as another webinar, this one by GE Additive, is also taking place at that time. During the “AS9100/ISO 9001 Certification for Additive Manufacturing–What’s Involved?” webinar, the company’s Quality Manager Maria King will discuss what she learned as she went through the process of getting GE Additive Cincinnati to its recent AS9100/ISO 9001 certification, and why it’s important to get certified. Attendees will learn the difference between AS9100 and ISO9001, the benefits of both, how long certification takes, obstacles to overcome, other certifications you can achieve, and more.

“Achieving AS9100/ISO 9001 certification is a crucial key for companies wishing to open the door to doing business with major aerospace manufacturers and suppliers. AS9100 creates a global standard for manufacturing compliance in the industry, so the certification process can be both rigorous and time consuming.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech: SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks Live

If you’re interested in wire EDM or 5-axis programming, you’ll want to tune in to TriMech’s webinar, “SOLIDWORKS CAM Professional and CAMWorks: See it LIVE,” on Wednesday the 30th. While many of TriMech’s webinars are only 30 minutes long, this one starts at 11 am and goes until 12:30 pm EST, and will feature TriMech Application Engineers Sawyer Gara and Paul Ludwick, and TriMech Territory Sales Manager Andrea Petty, as they discuss SOLIDWORKS CAM Professional and CAMWorks, and how they can be used to increase efficiency and reduce delivery times. Topics include tolerance-based machining, toolpath optimization and cycle-time reduction with VoluMill, NestingWorks and the 3DEXPERIENCE Shop Floor, knowledge-based machining for higher efficiencies, and more. Plus, if you’ve got a part you need to work on in this capacity, upload it here, and you may even get to see the presenters program it live!

“Do you need Wire EDM or 5 axis programming? How many axis machines do you have? Do you have more complex parts? Lathe? Mill-turn? During this product showcase, see the capabilities of SolidWorks CAM Pro and the suite of CAMWorks products. You can take your Wire EDM programming to the next level with SOLIDWORKS CAM Pro.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Wi3DP’s Virtual Career Fair

From 12:30-4 pm EST on the 30th, Women in 3D Printing is holding its first Virtual Career Fair. Early registration and networking will take place during the first half hour, and then Wi3DP’s Director of DEI Initiatives, and 3DPrint.com’s former Editor in Chief, Sarah Goehrke will briefly kick things off, before a panel focused on AM recruiting and training advice by The Barnes Global Advisors‘ (TBGA) Additive Manufacturing Leader Laura Ely, Additae Global‘s Founder and Director Greg Waters, and TBGA’s Director – North America Jennifer Killingback. Then, several recruiting companies, including Formlabs, Fast Radius, Boeing, Xometry, and Henkel, will hold a Lightning Round Intro, before it’s time for virtual networking with the hiring managers.

“Looking for opportunities? Or looking to hire talent? Join us for our first ever Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, June 30th! Meet and greet recruiters from companies operating in the additive manufacturing industry for job opportunities!”

You can register for the free Virtual Career Fair here.

Sinterit – Open, Compact SLS 3D Printer Benefits Moving on to July, Sinterit is holding another edition of its “The benefits of an open and compact SLS 3D printing system” webinar at 2 pm on Thursday, July 1st. Team members Robert Garbacz and Konrad Glowacki will provide an overview of Sinterit’s own SLS solution and its Sinterit Studio, before moving on to discuss the difference between an open and closed SLS 3D printing system, the benefits of printing parameters that can be modified, the role of temperature distribution in SLS 3D printing, new materials development, custom applications, cost management, and more. “Meet our end-to-end SLS 3D printing system. Print any shape without support structures and make use of all kinds of our printing materials.” You can register for the webinar here. Materialise CSI Virtual 2021 Sessions This week’s final webinar will be held at 10 am EST on Friday the 2nd, and it’s another Materialise session in the free series of live webinars from CSI Virtual 2021, dedicated to the promotion of 3D-CT planning development in the global field of structural heart interventions. The company is presenting three of these sessions, all focused on using 3D-CT planning through its Mimics Enlight software for TMVR and LAAO procedures, including the one this Friday, called “Mitral Valve Interventions: Advanced 3D simulation/modeling and printing in TMVR.” Moderators Nicolas Van Mieghem, Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, and Eberhard Grube, Germany’s Heart Center Bonn, will moderate a panel of medical professionals as they discuss the benefits of 3D-CT planning and AI for mitral valve procedures and shape the future of cardiovascular planning. Bushra Rana, with London’s Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, will moderate a Q&A session at the end. “3D-CT planning provides enhanced 3D insights, and its use of AI allows for consistent and efficient planning. Its automatic method is proven to reduce neo-LVOT assessment time by between 67% and 87% and provide a more consistent neo-LVOT prediction (ICC= 0.99) than traditional CT planning (ICC = 0.89). “Augment the predictability, trust the outcome.” You can register for the session here. Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.