INTAMSYS is leading the trend of high-performance multi-material industrial FDM production-level applications @TCT Asia
For the 2021 edition of the TCT Asia exhibition, INTAMSYS, the world’s leading high-performance material 3D printing equipment supplier, exhibited a variety of high-performance multi-material systems & filaments.
Among those, the FUNMAT PRO 610 HT, INTAMSYS’s innovative flagship was showcased during the event, and received a tremendous attention. Its advanced high-temperature system management design, with the temperature of the all-metal dual-nozzle that can reach up to 500℃, and the constant temperature chamber that can reach 300℃, enable to meet the needs of industrial-grade high-performance materials such as PEEK/PEKK/ULTEM™(PEI)/PPSU and others.
Its generous build volume 610×508×508mm enables to print large-size parts to achieve small batch production. On the cost side, the printer includes an open material system letting users a great freedom of choice when it comes to materials, and to drastically save printing material costs.
The 2021 TCT Asia was also a great occasion to introduce our new INTAM™ 3d printing filament brand. In order to meet the materials needs of our customer’s applications, the INTAM™ series of industrial FDM filaments has been launched.
Through years of active insight into customer demand, INTAMSYS accumulated a wealth of knowledge in materials and the printing process. By developing industrial filament solutions that closely resemble commonly used production materials, the INTAM™ series of high-performance filaments was launched. INTAM™ filament and the FUNMAT 3D printer series with optimized slicing software brings customers an unparalleled printing experience.
INTAMSYS is committed to providing continued custom material development and third-party material evaluation and certification.
- A material for nearly every application
- Trouble-free, simple, and efficient 3D printing process
- Excellent printed results with spectacular details
About INTAMSYS
INTAMSYS is a world-leading high-tech company providing 3D printing and industrial-direct additive manufacturing solutions for high-performance materials. Co-founded by a team of engineers with years of experience from world-class high-tech companies engaged in precision equipment development and high-performance materials and currently headquartered in Shanghai. It has established a complete marketing and after-sales service system covering the world, with European and American marketing and technical service centers providing localized services closer to customers. INTAMSYS holds a strong focus and expertise in aerospace, aviation, automotive, electronic manufacturing, consumer goods, healthcare, scientific research, and other industries. The company provides comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions from functional test prototyping, tooling, and fixture manufacturing to direct mass production of final products, covering equipment, software, high-performance materials, and printing services.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, May 29, 2021: KINGS 3D, GKN Aerospace, Bastion Cycles, Tufts University, Apple
We’re starting with a little business in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to modes of transportation, before some materials news and a 3D printed Apple accessory....
Why Are We 3D Printing Boat Hulls?
3D printing boat hulls may strike you as a particularly esoteric thing to do. Also, given the water tightness issues we often have with 3D printing, it may also seem...
Graphene 3D Printing Enables Water Treatment Applications
Aerogels, formed by replacing the liquid in a gel material with a gas so the solid remains the same size, are extremely porous, lightweight yet strong solids, not dissimilar in...
BEAMIT Develops 3D Printing Process for Strong, Lightweight Titanium Alloy Ti6242
Headquartered in Italy, with nearly 50 dedicated additive manufacturing systems distributed across five facilities in the Parma province of the Emilia-Romagna region, the BEAMIT Group is said to be Europe’s...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.