INTAMSYS is leading the trend of high-performance multi-material industrial FDM production-level applications @TCT Asia

For the 2021 edition of the TCT Asia exhibition, INTAMSYS, the world’s leading high-performance material 3D printing equipment supplier, exhibited a variety of high-performance multi-material systems & filaments.

Among those, the FUNMAT PRO 610 HT, INTAMSYS’s innovative flagship was showcased during the event, and received a tremendous attention. Its advanced high-temperature system management design, with the temperature of the all-metal dual-nozzle that can reach up to 500℃, and the constant temperature chamber that can reach 300℃, enable to meet the needs of industrial-grade high-performance materials such as PEEK/PEKK/ULTEM™(PEI)/PPSU and others.

Its generous build volume 610×508×508mm enables to print large-size parts to achieve small batch production. On the cost side, the printer includes an open material system letting users a great freedom of choice when it comes to materials, and to drastically save printing material costs.

The 2021 TCT Asia was also a great occasion to introduce our new INTAM™ 3d printing filament brand. In order to meet the materials needs of our customer’s applications, the INTAM™ series of industrial FDM filaments has been launched.

Quote request Are you looking to buy a 3D printer or 3D scanner? We're here to help. Get free expert advice and quotes from trusted suppliers in your area. Powered by Aniwaa

Through years of active insight into customer demand, INTAMSYS accumulated a wealth of knowledge in materials and the printing process. By developing industrial filament solutions that closely resemble commonly used production materials, the INTAM™ series of high-performance filaments was launched. INTAM™ filament and the FUNMAT 3D printer series with optimized slicing software brings customers an unparalleled printing experience.

INTAMSYS is committed to providing continued custom material development and third-party material evaluation and certification.

A material for nearly every application

Trouble-free, simple, and efficient 3D printing process

Excellent printed results with spectacular details

About INTAMSYS

INTAMSYS is a world-leading high-tech company providing 3D printing and industrial-direct additive manufacturing solutions for high-performance materials. Co-founded by a team of engineers with years of experience from world-class high-tech companies engaged in precision equipment development and high-performance materials and currently headquartered in Shanghai. It has established a complete marketing and after-sales service system covering the world, with European and American marketing and technical service centers providing localized services closer to customers. INTAMSYS holds a strong focus and expertise in aerospace, aviation, automotive, electronic manufacturing, consumer goods, healthcare, scientific research, and other industries. The company provides comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions from functional test prototyping, tooling, and fixture manufacturing to direct mass production of final products, covering equipment, software, high-performance materials, and printing services.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.