Arevo’s Carbon Fiber 3D Printing Used for Scotsman Electric Scooters

Arevo is among a handful of carbon fiber 3D printing firms already using their technology on the market. The firm so far specializes in deploying its unique process for 3D printing large-scale frames for lightweight, two-wheeled vehicles (bikes and electric bikes). Now, the Silicon Valley startup has expanded this category to include electric scooters.

Developed by the Branch Creative design studio, the Scotsman electric scooter series is live on Indiegogo. Arevo’s continuous carbon fiber 3D printing technology to produce its unibody frame in a single build. The baseboard, stem and handlebar are all 3D printed as well and, because they are not made with joints or glue, they are said to offer increased strength that traditionally made alternatives.

The Scotsman comes in three varieties ranging from $2,999 and $4,999 in price: the 500, which can reach a top speed of 19 mph and support 300lbs; the 1000, which tops out at 31 mph and supports 350lbs; and the 2000, which can go 45 mph and also support 350 lbs. These foldable vehicles offer a range of 70 miles on a single charge, which takes about five hours to generate. There are two battery bays and built-in GPS. And, thanks to the ability of 3D printing to produce custom one-offs, each Scotsman can be personalized to riders based on their height, weight, arm and leg length.

“In designing the Scotsman, we wanted to elevate the scooter experience to a sophisticated alternative means of transportation that appeals to the urban professional commuting to work as much as the performance geek who wants the latest in electric mobility,” commented Josh Morenstein, founder of Branch Creative. “Being able to 3D print in continuous carbon fibre composite enables us to pursue designs not otherwise possible in other materials and fabrication techniques.”

The Indiegogo campaign has already exceeded its $100,000 goal by 234% in less than a day, as of this writing. It’s not difficult to see why. For those wishing to cruise the streets in luxury and with a comparatively lower carbon footprint, these scooters are said to be impact resistant and lightweight, due to their carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic frame. Shipping for the Scotsman is scheduled to begin in December 2021 (just in time for the holidays *wink wink*).

“The Scotsman is an incredible vehicle and is a triumph not just in engineering but in demonstrating an entirely new way of bringing products to market,” offered Kota Nezu, an award-winning designer who was the Chief Concept Car Designer for Toyota and developed the zeCOO, the first eMotorcycle made in Japan. “The team has reduced the long and expensive process of traditional manufacturing line set up to a much faster and more agile approach while simultaneously enabling mass customization. This is fulfilling the dream of additive manufacturing at scale, not just in physical build volume with printing an entire scooter at each print, but in the quantity and speed of units being made.”

Arevo has taken an interesting approach with its technology, showcasing the possibilities of carbon fiber 3D printing for large-scale applications, and targeting consumers. Typically, we see technology like this more actively deployed for industrial applications. Perhaps that is continuing behind closed doors. After all, In-Q-Tel is an investor.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.