XYZprinting Partners with BASF Forward AM for Advanced Carbon Fiber SLS Materials and Engineered Photopolymer Resins
With previous launching on industrial FFF filament developed and certified by XYZprinting and BASF Forward AM, now we are ready to step further and bring you the new SLS and photopolymer resin material.
SLS of Carbon Fiber: Ultrasint® PA11 Black CF
The Ultrasint® PA11 Black CF, a bio-derived powder material for advanced applications where strength and rigidity are crucial. The Ultrasint® PA11 Black CF has a well-balanced mechanical property profile, maintaining high ductility and impact performance at any time, makes it one of the strongest and most rigid materials in the industry. This best-in-class SLS material is now available on the XYZprinting MfgPro230 xS.
PA11 Powder with Bio-Derived Carbon Fiber Reinforcement for Maximum Strength and Lightweight Design
The Ultrasint® PA11 Black CF material is carbon-fiber reinforced, ensuring that printed components provide the best mechanical performance possible. Its high rigidity makes it ideal for lightweight designs because it allows for the reduction of wall thickness without losing a part’s functionality. As a result, the material is ideal for individualized and limited-run parts series.
Bundle Promotion
Now XYZprinting offers a free 6-month warranty extension value purchasing MfgPro230 xS with EeezClean breakout station for USD $3,495 and system warranty extension to 19 months from installation date.
Ultracur3D® RG 35 Rigid Reactive Urethane Photopolymer
Ultracur3D® RG (rigid product line) is a medium-viscous, highly reactive photopolymer that produces rigid multipurpose parts in 3D printing applications. It’s best fitted to be used to create high-performance functional components. This resin produces parts with no water absorption and excellent UV aging properties.
Ultracur3D® ST 45 Tough Reactive Urethane Photopolymer
Ultracur3D® ST (tough product line) is a low -viscous, highly reactive photopolymer that produces tough multipurpose parts in 3D printing applications. Ultracur3D® ST meets the demanding requirements of practical application in terms of high precision and mechanical strength, where existing 3D printing materials often show limitations.
2021 AMUGexpo
XYZprinting will be exhibiting at AMUG 2021 from 02-03 May at the Hilton Orlando, Orlando Ballroom, Booth #17. Visitors to the show will be able to find out more information about our newly SLS carbon fiber material and photopolymer resin material with newly printed parts for all industrial and practical application. During the show, XYZprinting will be demonstrating PartPro120 xP, the DLP technology-based 3D printer with a large print volume of up to 114 x 64 x 100mm. It enables desk manufacturing delivered with precision all at a more addable price. The printer delivers speeds that are up to 75 times faster than conventional 3D printers.
