SmarTech Offers Three Fraunhofer Metal 3D Printing Studies

SmarTech Analysis has teamed up with the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Additive Manufacturing Technologies (IAPT), one of the most important research institutes in additive manufacturing (AM), to sell three new 3D printing research reports. Not only is this a unique collaboration for the two parties, but the topics of the reports are unlike existing studies in the industry outside of Fraunhofer itself.

The Fraunhofer Society is a globally renowned research organization made up of 72 institutes across Germany, each dedicated to a different field of applied science, from Cell Therapy and Immunology to Factory Operation and Automation. If it weren’t for the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology, the world might not have had metal laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF). Altogether, these institutes continue to push AM forward today. For instance, Fraunhofer IAPT recently worked with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to develop a first-of-its-kind additively manufactured wheel carrier, with an integrated brake caliper for installation into luxury and sports cars.

In turn, the reports being offered by SmarTech reflect decades of expertise and the topics they cover are some of the most crucial for driving AM further into mainstream adoption. The Surface Finish Study by Fraunhofer IAPT demonstrates the influence of a variety of finishing processes on 3D printed metal parts, resulting in what is described as “an objective comparison of the performance of the various finishing processes.” The Additive Fatigue Study by Fraunhofer IAPT takes this a step further and examines how different finishing processes impact the fatigue- and tensile-performance of metal 3D printed parts.

The Additive Monitoring Study by Fraunhofer IAPT is an analysis of different commercially available in-process monitoring systems for L-PBF machines. Given the fact that quality assurance is one of the biggest issues in metal 3D printing, with process control and monitoring just now reaching levels suitable for mass production of end parts, understanding the differences between these systems is crucial.

Joris Peels, Vice President of Consulting for SmarTech Analysis, said of the collaboration, “I love Fraunhofer IAPT’s research and have been following them, learning because of them, and benefitting from their research for years now. It’s an honor to be able to distribute their excellent research papers through SmarTech and it’s been an absolute joy being able to introduce their diligent and exacting work to our clients.”

The price of the reports is the same if purchased from Fraunhofer IAPT directly or through SmarTech, so buyers should expect the same level of customer service and quality. It’s worth noting that the relationship between SmarTech and Fraunhofer extends further than these reports, as Peels will be moderating Fraunhofer IAPT’s upcoming Design for AM conference, May 27, 2021.

