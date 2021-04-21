Zmorph Releases Industrial-Grade i500 3D Printer

Announced two weeks ago, Zmorph has released a completely new product in their portfolio, an industrial 3D printer called the Zmorph i500. With a massive built volume and great price-to-features ratio, the Zmorph i500 will improve throughput and productivity.

Marek Kłos, Vice-President & CSO of Zmorph stated:

“Zmorph has been present in the additive manufacturing market since 2013. We have used this time to acquire experience and R&D proficiency to enter the professional market. Last year, despite COVID, we implemented a full company rebranding and released a new all-in-one machine, the Zmorph Fab. “With the Zmorph i500, we are ready to compete with professional segment market leaders. The Zmorph i500 is an easy-to-operate-and-maintain, modern, large-format 3D printer that was designed to fulfill the needs of even the most demanding users from the industry. “The i500 was carefully developed with the valuable hints and opinions of our customers and distributors network. It’s built like a tank, hassle-free, innovative, and a “hammer” of a 3D printing world, made for effectiveness and 24/7 operation. All that with a very competitive price tag.”

A video of the product itself can be seen here:

Zmorph is a Polish manufacturer known for its line of multitool 3D printers, the latest being the Zmorph Fab, released in December 2020.

The company underwent a rebranding last year to focus more on the industrial market and to sum up their research on a professional, high performance 3D printer which premieres today. The Zmorph i500 is the result of careful planning and thorough research. It answers the most common problems the industry is facing and features a lot of practical solutions with a reasonable price tag.

The Zmorph i500 is designed for cost-effective, low-volume production, custom tooling, and rapid prototyping. It’s a reliable, high-performance, large-volume 3D printer for manufacturers, engineers, and other industry-related professions. The Zmorph i500 is a perfect addition to automotive, R&D, aerospace, production, military and similar. industries

The machine features a large printing volume of 500 x 460 x 300 mm, which allows it to print multiple parts at once or create big models, thus maximizing the productivity for the company. The Dual Drive Dual Extruder featuring Nozzle Lifting System works with various sensors to deliver repeatable and great quality results.

The Zmorph i500 is easy to use. Starting with the ergonomic touch panel with user-friendly UI to Filament Flow System, the operator just needs to start the project and wait for the results. The machine sensors monitor if the material runs smoothly and if there are any obstacles.

To maximize uptime and throughput, the Zmorph i500 features a Distributed Control System that makes service much easier and faster by creating easy access to each subassembly, and at the same time maximizes the uptime of the machine.

The Zmorph i500 was developed with safety in mind. Features such as an electric door lock prevent unauthorized access during work, the Air Flow System that filters the air coming out of the machine from fumes and particles, and even a removable Wi-Fi module, make the i500 ready to work in an industrial environment without extra safety measures.

More info about the 3D printer, its features and technical data can be obtained from the manufacturer’s website.

The Zmorph i500 High-Performance 3D Printer can be purchased starting today for $7,499 USD or $6,399 USD and is available directly from the manufacturer or via the resellers network worldwide.

