3DPOD Episode 52: Sumeet Jain, Arkema Senior Director of 3D Printing Worldwide

Sumeet Jain is the Senior Director of 3D Printing Worldwide for Arkema. Previously Sumeet headed up Sartomer, the company’s DLP and SLA resin brand, for seven years. Sumeet discusses with us how they make custom resins for applications and customers. Now, he’s also responsible for their sintering powders, including the bio-based Rilsan polyamide 11, Kepstan PEKK, and Kynar PVDF, among other materials.

We discuss Arkema’s approach to the industry, its go-to-market strategy, and how 3D printing fits into the overall Arkema picture. We also talk about the materials themselves, such as PEKK and PVDF, as well as the company’s PMMA for FDM, which us initially perplexing for us. We really loved having Sumeet on the 3DPOD and enjoyed his clear explanations and open approach to 3D printing. We hope you do to.

