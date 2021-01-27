AMS 2021 Early Bird Rates Increase on January 29

Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS), co-hosted by 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis, is only two weeks away. As presenters and attendees gear up for the event, the price for AMS will increase from the current early bird rate of $149. Starting on January 29, the cost of the event will jump to $199, meaning that anyone who has yet to register will want to do so now.

AMS will be hosted virtually this year over the course of two days, February 9 and 10, with each day split up into morning and afternoon sessions dedicated to a total of four different verticals across each session. Each day will also open with a forecast presentation from a SmarTech analyst about the day’s two dedicated verticals, which will include information typically only available through the purchase of SmarTech research reports.

The event will feature a number of exciting speakers from some of the leading businesses in 3D printing. These range from bold startups such as Desktop Metal, PostProcess Technologies, XJet, and VELO3D to industry stalwarts, such as Carptenter, Materialise, EOS, Stratasys, 3D Systems, and more. Key institutional voices will also be heard, including those from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, and the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd.

Firms participating in the AMS 2021 summit.

In order to take full advantage of the early bird rates, now is the time to register before prices increase on January 29.

