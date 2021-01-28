3DPOD Episode 48: Dr. Ian Gibson, University of Twente, Fraunhofer Project Centre

The affable and knowledgeable Dr. Ian Gibson is a professor of Design Engineering at the University of Twente, as well as the Scientific Director of the Fraunhofer Project Centre there. Dr. Gibson has written many papers on various areas in 3D printing across a long and deep additive career. He’s also a co-author of the 3D printing textbook Additive Manufacturing Technologies.
Working in the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, he truly has a global perspective on additive technologies. From concrete printing to medical, metals, and polymers, he has an objective and learned view of many parts of the industry. He’s careful in what he says and how he says it and is wise in our 3D printed world. Max and I loved this, of course, and we went on a meandering journey past binder jet, house printing, implants and much more besides. We really hope that you like this talk.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
Branch Technology 3D Prints Large-Scale ABS Sculpture
Branch Technology is one of a number of companies using industrial robotic arms to perform large-scale 3D printing. Previously, we showed you how the company made walls and how they’ve...
3DQue Launches New Automated 3D Print Looping Kit for Ender 3
Vancouver, British Columbia-based startup 3DQue Systems works to automate FFF and FDM 3D printer networks for the purposes of ensuring mass production. The technology it offers is really cool, providing...
Project Olympus: ICON Chosen by NASA to Develop Moon Base 3D Printing Tech
The hype around additive construction continues to grow. Unlike the days in which WinSun would “3D print” a six-story apartment building, we’re seeing numerous projects undertaken by a variety of...
WinSun Sends 3D Printed Isolation Pods to Islamabad
3D printing in construction is very straightforward in some applications, whether builders are experimenting with reinforcing mortar, 3D modeling and prototyping in architecture, or exploring the use of robotics. In...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.