3DPOD Episode 48: Dr. Ian Gibson, University of Twente, Fraunhofer Project Centre

The affable and knowledgeable Dr. Ian Gibson is a professor of Design Engineering at the University of Twente, as well as the Scientific Director of the Fraunhofer Project Centre there. Dr. Gibson has written many papers on various areas in 3D printing across a long and deep additive career. He’s also a co-author of the 3D printing textbook Additive Manufacturing Technologies.

Working in the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, he truly has a global perspective on additive technologies. From concrete printing to medical, metals, and polymers, he has an objective and learned view of many parts of the industry. He’s careful in what he says and how he says it and is wise in our 3D printed world. Max and I loved this, of course, and we went on a meandering journey past binder jet, house printing, implants and much more besides. We really hope that you like this talk.

