3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: January 10, 2021

Slowly but surely, we’re back in the new year with our weekly roundup of 3D printing webinars and virtual events! This week, we’ve got a webinar about Nexa3D and its CASTOR-powered Ximplify software, and reseller TriMech will discuss SOLIDWORKS MBD. GE Additive will be talking about laser powder bed fusion technology, and one by HCL on SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks. Moving on, 3D Systems will discuss the features in its Geomagic Freeform. Finally, a 3DEXPERIENCE Works webinar on project management is available to watch on-demand.

CASTOR and Nexa3D on Ximplify Software

During Formnext Connect in November, 3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D and 3D printing software company CASTOR announced new products and innovations, such as Ximplify, Nexa3D’s automated, CASTOR-powered 3D printing decision support portal. On Tuesday, January 12th, the CEOs of Nexa3D and CASTOR—Avi Reichental and Omer Blaier, respectively—will discuss this software tool in a webinar at 3 pm EST. Titled “How to Reduce Costs and Identify AM Opportunities Using Ximplify,” attendees of the webinar will learn some of the challenges and solutions in choosing the right 3D printing materials, in addition to how to lower the risks, costs, and lead-time needed to implement the technology and why it’s so important to determine the parts that are right for 3D printing.

“Manufacturers are often left unsure about where the break-even points are for additive manufacturing versus traditional production methods. In this webinar, we will introduce you to a software tool that can help users overcome this hurdle. “Ximplify, an automated 3D printing decision support portal powered by CASTOR accelerates the ability of designers and manufacturers to adopt additive manufacturing at scale using automated decision support tools. Join us for a live demo and discussion on how to identify cost reduction and re-design opportunities.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech Exploring SOLIDWORKS MBD

Also on the 12th, premier Stratasys and SOLIDWORKS reseller TriMech will host a webinar titled “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS MBD” at 10 am EST. The company’s Elite Application Engineer, John Hall, will go over the SOLIDWORKS MBD “drawingless” manufacturing solution with attendees, and discuss how you can use 3D annotations to accurately document your models, which will enable you to save time, communicate more intuitively, decrease scrap, and optimize the information you send to your manufacturing supply chain. Additionally, you’ll learn about some of the new feature enhancements in SOLIDWORKS 2021.

In this webinar you will learn that, unlike traditional 2D drawings, SOLIDWORKS MBD guides the manufacturing process directly in 3D which helps:

Streamline production and cut cycle time

Improve communication and reduce errors in manufacturing

Support industry standards such a Military-Standard-31000A, ASME Y14.41, ISO 16792 and DIN ISO 16792

You can register for the webinar here.

GE Additive on Laser Powder Bed Fusion in Medical Applications

The latest in GE Additive’s Webinar Wednesdays series, “Insights from Tangible Solutions: Laser Powder Bed Fusion in Medical – Pushing the Limits of Design and Process Control,” is this Wednesday, January 13th, 2021, at 10 am EST. Orthopedic implants manufacturer Tangible Solutions leverages LPBF technology, or Direct Metal Laser Melting (DMLM), to make its implants, and during the hour-long webinar, the company’s Director of Engineering Matthew Shomper will join GE Additive’s Senior Global and Key Accounts Director Stephan Zeidler to discuss how Tangible Solutions is pushing design and process control limits, and improving patient outcomes, through the use of metal PBF 3D printing.

“As one of the first to embrace the capabilities of additive manufacturing (AM), the medical industry is one of the pioneers of additive. AM has allowed this industry to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The orthopedics industry has been leading the way in applying additive technology, from off-the-shelf implants to patient-specific solutions.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HCL Technologies Launches CAM & CAMWorks Webinar Series

A free webinar series by HCL Technologies on SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks was just launched, and begins this week. The goal is to offer CAM industry professionals access to training and educational materials during their COVID-19 pandemic downtime so they can learn the basics, as well as advanced features and functionalities. The first webinar, “SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started,” will be held at 10:30 am EST on Wednesday the 13th, and will train attendees on how to use SOLIDWORKS CAM Standard, including topics on 3-axis milling, toolpath generation, and an introduction to the Technology Database (TechDB), which can be used to automate the CNC programming process. “SOLIDWORKS CAM for Designers – A Path to Better Designs” will be at 2 pm on the 13th, and focus more on how to use the TechDB in CAM and CAMWorks, including machining strategies and how to create a standard set of tools.

At 10:30 am on Thursday the 14th, “SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started with the TechDB” will take place, basically covering the same topics as in the “SOLIDWORKS CAM for Designers” webinar. Finally, “The Future of Manufacturing with SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks” will be held at 2 pm on the 14th, and discuss the tools offered by CAMWorks to help you remain productive and competitive, even in the midst of the pandemic. The webinar will cover the automation and collaboration tools that businesses can use to keep production going at full capacity so as not to have a negative financial impact.

3D Systems Teaching Geomagic Freeform 2021 Practical Skills

Also on the 14th at 10:30 am EST, 3D Systems is giving a practical skills webinar about the latest design features offered by its Geomagic Freeform 2021 design for manufacturing software. Some of the new additions and improvements to Geomagic Freeform including the ability to access new design tools for both additive and conventional workflows, better automated and manual design processes, and direct import and conversion of DICOM file formats.

“New year, new features! Join 3D Systems’ software specialist for a demonstration of the new capabilities of Geomagic® Freeform® 2021 that will enable you to optimize your design workflows for faster model creation, more precision, and savings in both time and money. Together with touch-based haptic devices, this 3D design software brings handcraftsmanship into the digital space with organic, digital design for custom manufacturing.”

You can register for the practical skills webinar here.

Dassault’s 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS On-Demand Webinar

Finally, Dassault Systèmes has published an on-demand webinar about the cloud-based project management and organizational tools that its 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS offers to help keep track of all your important business projects and tasks. The company says that its half-hour webinar will teach you how to leverage the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in order to keep your projects running smoothly and on time, and make sure everyone stays on task. Industry Process Consultant and “management master” Lisa Costa will discuss the platform’s project management, lifecycle management, and task management offerings with Dassault’s John and Gian during the webinar.

“Using a caulking gun model, the experts will utilize project management tools that designers, engineers, and project managers can use together to streamline their workflows. Project manager Lisa will give John and Gian real-time feedback and update their tasks to make adjustments to the design, ultimately building a better product.”

You can register to watch the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual events? Please let us know!

