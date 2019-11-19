3ntr Unveils the Spectral 30 at Formnext: 4 Nozzles, 500° C

3ntr is a dynamic presence at Formnext this year in Frankfurt, Germany (running from November 19-22), introducing the new Spectral 30 3D printer, produced via the Clean Sky project–a European research program centered around the development of technology that reduces CO 2 , gas emissions and aircraft noise levels (with research contributions from Rescoll and Airbus).

While high-performance 3D printers are in great demand, the quality of materials must match too. With super polymers like PEEK, Ultem, and PEKK, offering an additive production system with 3D printing capability and automated calibration.

The Spectral 30 also offers:

Interfacing with production and quality control systems

Quick nozzle changes

Combining of different polymers depending on projects

Repeatability of parts production

Each of the 4 nozzles can go to 500° C

Build platform temperature of 300° C

Chamber Temperature of 250° C

High power liquid cooling

Extrusion flow control system

A touchscreen

Build volume: 300 x 300 x 300 mm

Positioning accuracy (XYZ): +/- 0.005 mm

Brushless AC motors on XYZ axes

The Spectral 30 features four nozzles, with automated plate leveling and 4 Vento dryers, meant to dry and protect polymers during the printing process, ensuring that mechanical properties are not degraded.

In their recent press release, the 3ntr team explains that its focus point was to begin a new family of machines capable of high performance—but also one that can exceed expectations within the industry regarding the quality of hardware.

“Thanks to research and feedback obtained from Airbus, Rescoll and several key customers, we have developed Spectral 30, the industrial 3D printer for high performance and low-cost polymers or incidence. With Spectral 30 operators have precise control of the machine and the freedom to innovate in design and design materials for any type of production, while always giving the security of the final result,” said Davide Ardizzoia, CEO of 3ntr.

3ntr has been engaged in the development of production solutions for over six decades. Their secret is communication—as they listen to, understand, and respect their customer needs—as well as continued efforts in progressive research and analysis. Regarding 3D printing, the 3ntr team creates 3D printers that offer accuracy, precision, and reliability.

Will you be attending Formnext this year? If so, check out the 3ntr presentation on November 19th at 11 a.m. in Hall 12.1, stand G99.

3ntr is a division of Jdeal Form. As an experienced manufacturer of industrial FFF 3D printers, 3ntr evolved from production needs in lingerie components. Debuted at the 2013 Maker Faire in Rome, 3ntr products are now in use by industrial corporations with digital fabrication needs from all over the world—to include companies like Momodesign, Crocs, Airbus, and more.

The Italy-based company continues to make headlines, with hardware, software, new prices and performance levels, and more. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

[Source / Images: 3ntr press release]