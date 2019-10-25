Evonik & Castor Technologies Partner to Offer 3D Printing Decision-Support Software

While the realm of materials is constantly expanding within 3D printing, so is nearly every other facet of this fascinating industry—springing forth with many dynamic partnerships and collaborations also. Now, Germany’s Evonik is broadening their horizons—as well as that of many other businesses in the future—partnering with Tel-Aviv-based Castor Technologies and investing in software (via Evonik Venture Capital) that is able to comprehensively evaluate parts to be 3D printed in terms of material, cost, and lead time.

Software from Castor is effective as it allows today’s manufacturers to decide whether they want to 3D print a part—or a series of parts. Customers can also test printability ahead of time.

“Castor occupies an exciting space in the 3D printing market, helping companies overcome the hurdles associated with adopting the technology,” said Bernhard Mohr, head of the company’s venture capital activities. “The investment perfectly complements our existing portfolio of 3D printing activities and is our second investment in Israel, one of the most active start-up ecosystems in the world.”

The two companies have an extremely beneficial partnership as Castor is helping Evonik expand while also assisting industrial users around the world in adapting to new processes; meanwhile, Evonik offers over 20 years of expertise in developing 3D printing materials, along with a line of additives for modifying properties too, allowing users to refine the way a material flows or affect the outcome of parts for greater strength.

Castor’s software gives customers a more thorough process for weighing out their options; for instance, they can match parts with the necessary polymer powders or filaments.

“With the software, broader adoption of 3D printing at a commercial scale becomes possible,” said Thomas Große-Puppendahl, head of the innovation growth field additive manufacturing at Evonik. “That will offer us better insights into customer needs and preferences.”

Customers relying on Castor are usually associated with the following applications:

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Medical devices
  • Logistics

Castor Technologies software easily accompanies CAD solutions, along with performing technical and economic analyses as needed to demonstrate to users the ‘break-even’ point for using AM processes or conventional methods.

“Our vision is to be the manufacturers’ gateway to industrial 3D printing,” said Omer Blaier, chief executive officer of Castor. “Evonik’s expertise in 3D printed polymers combined with Castor’s ability to identify unmet needs in material properties is the right combination to improve our customers’ products.”

Other investors in this last round of financing included Chartered Group and Tel-Aviv University’s venture capital fund TAU Ventures.

While a handful of industry leaders have been in on the benefits of 3D printing almost since its inception, many others are just dipping their toes in the water. Companies like Evonik are providing the tools as they continue to specialize in chemicals in the development of PEBA, resin systems, and other high-performing materials for 3D printing.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: Evonik/Castor Technologies]
