Sweden: Improving Writing Resolution in Electro-hydrodynamic 3D Printing

In the recently published, ‘Increasing the Writing Resolution for Electro-hydrodynamic 3D-Printing: by Active Steering of e-jet,’ author Henrik Dan Bergman explores fabrication techniques in the microscopic realm for his thesis in Microsystems Technology at Sweden’s Uppsala University.

Electrohydrodynamic 3D printing is a central focus, and especially due to its ability to print with thermoplastics. Historically, however, there have been challenges with writing resolution due to the rigors of the production process. Bergman considers whether it would be possible to improve writing resolution with a closed-loop feedback system.

Despite the amount of study devoted to EHDP, low production rate is a problem too. For this research, Bergman noted a production rate of 1mm3 in 20 minutes at the experimental lab built by Uppsala University for developing EHD 3Dprinting. The ongoing focus was in creating a closed feedback system to guide errant fibers into the proper position.

The experimental system consisted of:

An EHD printing setup with the feedback control loop

CCD-camera for measuring fiber positions

Computer running a MATLAB script

PID controller for calculating how to send the high voltage amplifier through a microcontroller

Overall, the technique that the author experimented with did not prove to be suitable enough ‘for such high control without additional elements of control.’ Bergman was not convinced of the efficacy of this method as the potential for the charged fibers was not able to be used, and force was not proportional to the distance of the deposited fiber. Neutralizing the deposited fiber charge is an option, keeping in mind that the e-jets are ‘profoundly affected’ by the environment in terms of moisture and heat.

“This could be an advantage if a device capable of creating different zones with variable humidity and temperature could be integrated into the system. Such a controlled environment might be possible to create with a laminar flow of tempered and humidified gas in the xy-plane,” stated the author. “By having analogue control of the gases humidity and several gas outlets mounted in the z-direction, it would be possible to control the fibre-fibre attraction and repulsion and at the same time be able to guide the e-jet. Such a system would have to handle the forced convection present as a result of the coronial discharge in the vicinity of the spinneret. The author’s opinion is that such environmental control is needed for permitting printing of high-density structures.”

Ultimately, the PID-controlled system was accurate with position control in place, and the closed feedback system offered specifications as follows: response rate equivalent of 33 Hz, camera resolution of 1.2 µm/pixel, and potential for high voltage amplifier measured to ±15 V.

“The result further suggests that the precision of the printed fibres’ placement could be increased through the utilisation of optimised PID parameters, decreasing the distance between where the fibres’ position is acquired and where the fibres are finally deposited and reducing the distance between the guiding electrode and the substrate surface,” concluded Bergman.

3D printing is often connected with a variety of different closed-loop systems, whether for multi-tool hardware, DIY projects, or monitoring and inspection. Find out more about how a closed-loop feedback system is helpful in electro-hydrodynamic 3D printing here.

