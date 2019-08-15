Nefilatek Wants to Turn Montreal’s Waste into 3D Printing Filament

“This industry will bring a lot of improvements to people, but 3D printed objects are made with different plastics, and these material have a terrible impact on the environment. Indeed, only a small proportion of plastic waste are well recycled and reused during ten to fifteen cycle as they should be, the rest are incinerated or placed in landfills. Moreover, a huge quantity of plastic never reaches the recycling bin and ends in nature which represents a critical pollution problem.
NefilaTek is a new company that makes Eco-friendly 3D printing filament from recycled plastic. The idea is to decrease the environmental impact of the 3D printing industry by making high-quality filament from plastic waste from Montreal. Reconditioning used plastic into useful objects is the main challenge of our time to reduce plastic pollution and overproduction.”
You May Also Like
University of Jyvaskyla in Finland: SLS 3D Printing with Porous Catalysts
Researchers from the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland are exploring SLS 3D printing techniques, outlined in the recently published ‘Fabrication of Porous Hydrogenation Catalysts by a Selective Laser Sintering 3D...
Introducing LightForce Orthodontics and Its Customized 3D Printed Bracket System
A dental resident walked into a bar full of Harvard graduate students. No, it’s not the beginning of a bad joke, but actually the genesis of venture-backed startup LightForce Orthodontics, which...
Urwahn Announces Release of Stadtfuchs Bicycle with 3D Printed Stainless Steel Frame
While many commuters rely on their cars, there are plenty of other ways to get around, such as riding public transportation systems or a bicycle. And just as 3D printing...
Bralco and GE Additive Sign MoU for Increased Development of 3D Printed Magnetic Components in APAC Region
Singapore-based metal Bralco Advanced Materials, a research, product development, and commercialization company specializing in metal 3D printing, just announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GE...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.