e-NABLE
The open-source 3D print designs created by e-NABLE Volunteers help those who were born missing their fingers and hands or who have lost them due to war, natural disaster, illness or accidents.
There are approximately 20,000 e-NABLE volunteers in over 100 countries who have delivered free hands and arms to an estimated 8,000 recipients through collaboration and open-source design to help those in underserved communities who have little to no access to medical care. Our volunteers are working hard to “Give the World a Helping Hand” and would love to have you join us!
Community Chapters Worldwide
Our local chapters are critical since they work face-to-face with communities in a shared language and cultural context.
