Return to The Bioprinting Zone

e-NABLE

e-Nable logo

The open-source 3D print designs created by e-NABLE Volunteers help those who were born missing their fingers and hands or who have lost them due to war, natural disaster, illness or accidents.

There are approximately 20,000 e-NABLE volunteers in over 100 countries who have delivered free hands and arms to an estimated 8,000 recipients through collaboration and open-source design to help those in underserved communities who have little to no access to medical care. Our volunteers are working hard to “Give the World a Helping Hand” and would love to have you join us!

Help Enable The Future

enablingthefuture.org

Visit our website to learn more about our organziation, explore volunteer oppurtinities and purchase 3D Print products.

Visit Website

Community Chapters Worldwide

Our local chapters are critical since they work face-to-face with communities in a shared language and cultural context.

Find Local Chapter

Assembly Materials Kits

Our partner, 3D Universe, offers kits with all of the assembly materials needed to assemble some of the more popular e-NABLE device designs. A portion of each sale goes toward supporting enablingthefuture.org and the e-NABLE commmunity.

Visit Website

3D Printer Filament

Our partners offer a wide range of 3D printing filaments to choose from. A portion of every sale goes towards supporting enablingthefuture.org and the e-NABLE community.

Find Local Chapter

Connect on Social Media

You can also join our Facebook groups:

e-NABLE Community Bulletin Board

e-NABLE R&D Collaborators

e-NABLE Educators Alliance

e-NABLE Chapter Leaders

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.