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3D PRINT 2026: The Leading Additive Manufacturing Trade Show in France with 150+ Exhibitors

09:30 am by Team 3D PRINT Lyon 3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessEuropeSponsored
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From June 2 to 4, 2026, Lyon will host 3D PRINT, an event exclusively dedicated to additive manufacturing. As the only professional trade show in France fully focused on 3D printing, it has become a catalyst for innovation, business development, and strategic vision across the entire industry.

By bringing together major industrial groups, SMEs, start-ups, and research centers, 3D PRINT is now recognized as a national leader, ranking among the three most influential additive manufacturing events in Europe. The show offers a unique platform to showcase technological advances and practical industrial applications of additive manufacturing across all key sectors.

Bringing leaders and new players together

This edition will gather industry leaders and new market entrants, including: 3D Consommables, 3D Newshape, 3D Prod, 3DPmolds, A.M.P.E.R.E., AddUp, Altair Consulting SA, AM Solutions, Ardiak, Atlix – Industrial Additive Manufacturing, Atome3D, Avenco, Axis, BigRep, Bureau Veritas, Institut Carnot Chimie Balard Cirimat, CoreTechnologie, Cylaos, Decip, EKZO BV, eMotion Tech, EOS SAS Electro Optical Systems, Eplus3D Tech GmbH, Erpro Group, Flow-3D AM, GMP ADDITIV, HP, Incus 3D, Initial, Jean Brel, Joke Technology, Kreos, La Nouvelle École, Linde AMT, Linde France, Multistation, NANOVAL GmbH, Novacad, Onshape by PTC, Philtec Système, Politechno, RBSystem, Renishaw, Replicad 3D, Reptis, SEIDO Systèmes, Simaform SA, SuNPe Prototype, Technologie Services, UpNano GmbH, Volumic 3D/La Ferme 3D.

A tailored, free-to-access congress

At the heart of the event, the 3D PRINT Congress offers over 50 conferences and workshops, all free and open to attendees. Visitors can create a tailored schedule based on their business priorities.

French and international speakers are hand-picked for their expertise and invited to share exclusive insights and unique case studies. For international visitors, a live translation system ensures full accessibility and smooth participation across all sessions.

The Creality booth at 3D PRINT 2025.

An optimized, business-oriented visit

To maximize the value of your visit, 3D PRINT 2026 offers:

  • Thematic visit routes, organized by France Additive, covering five strategic sectors: aerospace, automotive, medical, defense, and luxury. These visitor tours guide attendees to the most relevant solutions and connect them with key industry experts.
  • Business Connect, developed in partnership with France Additive, providing personalized support to project leaders in identifying the most suitable technological and industrial partners.

Winning synergies

With your 3D PRINT badge, you also gain access to France Innovation Plasturgie (FIP), the major event for the plastics, composites, and rubber sectors, which will welcome over 800 exhibitors.

Attendees can also join two exclusive EPMA seminars focused on sectors where additive manufacturing plays a key strategic role: automotive and energy.

How to Participate:

  • Exhibit: To receive stand offers, contact
    Marie Filippucci – marie.filippucci@infopro-digital.com / +33 6 17 91 04 23
  • Visit: Get your free badge at 3dprint-exhibition-lyon.com with the invitation code: P-3DPRINTMAG

Images courtesy of 3D PRINT Lyon

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