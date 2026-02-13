3D Printing Financials: Protolabs Reports a Steady 2025 as Digital Manufacturing and Metal Printing Gain Ground

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) ​​ended 2025 with overall revenue down slightly year over year, but its digital manufacturing and 3D printing services continued to grow.

For the quarter ending in December, the company reported total revenue of about $121.8 million, a small decline compared with the same period in 2024. Behind that headline number, however, one area stood out. Revenue from the Protolabs Network (formerly Hubs), the company’s mix of in-house digital factories and third-party manufacturing partners, reached about $26.5 million, up nearly 18% compared with the same quarter last year. The network includes 3D printing, CNC machining, and other fast-turn production services, and continues to attract customers looking for flexible manufacturing options.

Looking at the full year, Protolabs reported total revenue of roughly $500.9 million, down slightly from 2024. Within that total, performance varied by process. Global CNC machining revenue increased 16.7%, while injection molding revenue declined 1.9%. Overall, 3D printing revenue fell 4.7% for the year, reflecting weaker demand for plastic prototype parts and older printing technologies.

Still, that decline is not the full story. According to the company, metal 3D printing showed strength, particularly in the U.S. Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) revenue grew at a double-digit rate, supported in part by strong demand from aerospace and defense customers. Sheet metal services also grew 12% year over year, adding to momentum in the company’s metal offerings.

Late in 2025, Protolabs also expanded its capabilities with the launch of advanced CNC machining services and expanded metal 3D printing, with more product and service releases planned through 2026. The company said these updates are part of a broader effort to improve how customers order, collaborate, and manage manufacturing projects online.

CEO Suresh Krishna said the company is focused on improving the overall digital experience for customers, starting with its new ProDesk platform. He described ProDesk as “an important first step in improving the e-commerce experience aimed at reducing friction in ordering today while laying the groundwork for a more unified digital platform in the future.”

He added that Protolabs plans to continue rolling out new capabilities in 2026, including improvements to quoting tools, manufacturability software, factory services, and secondary operations.

Meanwhile, profitability for the year stayed solid. The company reported net income of $16.6 million for the year, similar to 2024, while adjusted (non-GAAP) net income reached about $41.2 million. Full-year non-GAAP gross margin was 45.1%, nearly unchanged from the prior year. Factory non-GAAP gross margin improved to 49%, up 70 basis points, which the company attributed to productivity improvements and operational efficiency.

CFO Dan Schumacher said those “margins reflect the strength of Protolabs’ combined factory and network model,” calling it “unmatched in digital manufacturing.” He also noted that while some areas of 3D printing faced pressure, metal printing and aerospace-related work helped offset weaker prototype demand elsewhere.

Overall, Protolabs’ 2025 results show a company continuing to lean into digital manufacturing platforms, even as demand shifts between processes. While some traditional 3D printing segments slowed, growth in CNC machining, metal 3D printing, and network-based manufacturing suggests that customers are still relying on Protolabs for fast, flexible production, and that the company is positioning itself for further expansion in 2026.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.