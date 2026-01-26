3DPOD 290: 3D Printing Since 1993 with Rajeev Kulkarni, Axtra3D

Rajeev Kulkarni was an early 3D Systems employee. He would spend 29 years at 3D Systems and was their VP of Corporate Strategy, CPO Printer Products, Manager of their Desktop Solutions business, VP of Global Engineering & R&D, and more. If we only discuss that storied career, we’d barely scratch the surface in this podcast. But, later Rajeev goes on to be on the board of Ackuretta, the board of Caracol, and is now the Chief Strategy Officer of Axtra3D. An hour was far far too short indeed. But, in that hour we got a lot of insight from Rajeev and I just know that this will be valuable to you.
