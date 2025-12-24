QasE3D & Waveland Create Easy QMS Platform For MDR-Compliant Medical Devices

“While working with several Point-of-Care labs to build their ISO13485-based QMS, I got more questions about the MDR than about ISO13485. Because building a QMS is not the goal, MDR compliance is the goal. To fully grasp the MDR, I realized we need European Lawyers, which led me to Waveland. Their MDR portal was an eye-opener; I never expected MDR compliance could be obtained so easily and practically!”
“It’s in my DNA to want to make everything simple. With Waveland, we translated the complex MDR into easily understandable policies and actions. This MDR Management System is recommended by the National Podiatry Association in the Netherlands and together with Qase3D, we adapted the system to support European hospitals who produce custom-made devices at Point-of-Care.“The MDR legislation requires compliance to this law. That means internal policies and procedures (management system) that the law mentions. Waveland lawyers and Qase3D offer a complete well prepared policy and management platform. This prevents you from doing too much (like implementing a full ISO standard) and assures you of your provable legal compliance to the MDR legislation. We are happy to help you with our legal knowledge. Back to Basics is in our DNA!”
