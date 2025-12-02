3D Printing Could Make Saddles More Comfortable for Horses

A professor from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, is trying to bring modern digital tools into one of the most traditional parts of the sports world: horses and saddles. Riley Studebaker, who focuses on advanced digital fabrication, wants to scan a horse’s back in detail, then 3D print a full replica of that exact shape. With that replica, a saddle can be shaped or “broken in” without the horse ever having to carry the weight. The goal is to avoid the guesswork of fitting a saddle and give horses a more comfortable, pain-free experience.

Studebaker presented the idea at Startup Saratoga, explaining that many saddles still rely on old, generic designs that don’t reflect how different one horse’s back can be from another. Poor fit, he said, can lead to discomfort or even long-term injury. So the concept of using a 3D printed model of the horse’s back could help make the saddle fit better. He also pointed out that a horse’s body changes over time with training, age, or muscle development, so being able to re-scan and update the replica makes the whole process adaptable.

The idea itself is part of a trend of tech entering equestrian gear. In Italy, for example, LABA designer Sabrina Polana created a 3D printed saddle called Polly, made with an HP Multijet Fusion 4200 printer using thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). In another project, researchers redesigned the internal saddletree (the internal frame of a horse saddle) using 3D printed lattice structures, cutting the weight by more than 70% compared to traditional models. And earlier this year, scientists used 3D light-scanning to compare the backs of dozens of horses from different riding disciplines. They concluded that scanning could eventually replace older, more subjective methods of saddle fitting.

These projects show a shift toward data-driven saddles and horse gear that take into account the horse’s anatomy and comfort. Ideally, riders could order saddles built from precise digital scans and 3D printed components. It could make horses more comfortable, improve how they move, and make custom-fitting easier for everyday riders, not just those in elite circles.

Studebaker also emphasized that the project isn’t just about technology, it’s about the horses themselves. After talking to riders and owners, he said many people see their horses as both athletes and close companions, and they want equipment that shows how much they care about them. To him, a well-fitted saddle isn’t a luxury item, but a basic part of keeping a horse healthy. With tools like 3D scanning and printing available today, he is sure that they can help prevent pain or pressure injuries, and believes they could quickly become part of standard horse care, not just a high-tech experiment.

Beyond the saddle project, Studebaker is very much involved in pushing accessible digital fabrication forward. He runs MetaOrnate, a design and technology studio where he focuses on advanced 3D printing, digital craft, and experimental manufacturing. His work ranges from architectural robotics to ceramic 3D printing, including a recent project that produced the first 3D printed ceramic wall of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, a milestone recognized by a U.S. federal agency, the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

Studebaker also leads community-based experiments in “hyper-local” robotics, using low-cost machines and local materials to explore new ways of building. Earlier this month, he invited the public to watch a custom-built robot assemble a garden wall in Troy using a mix of adobe bricks and reclaimed materials, part of his ongoing effort to show how advanced tools can be made affordable, hands-on, and rooted in the local environment.

