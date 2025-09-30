China’s Sharewow to Go Public on Nasdaq with $30M Raise for 3D Portrait Printing

Chinese company Sharewow has filed for a $30 million U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq under the ticker SUWA. The company builds 3D photography booths, printers, and software that allow shops and studios to sell miniature figurines, portraits, and custom 3D keepsakes. Founded in 2016 in Xiamen, Sharewow reported about $2 million in revenue in 2024 and says it now has customers across 20 provinces in China and nine countries worldwide. New York-based Kingswood Capital Markets is acting as the sole bookrunner.

What the company actually sells

Sharewow isn’t a consumer app, so it does not sell directly to the public; instead, it equips stores with the tools to offer 3D portraits, which include scanning booths, software to turn scans into printable models, and printing and model-finishing services. Those operators then sell 3D portraits, figurines, and miniature scenes to end customers. Sharewow says it designed its own booths and AI reconstruction software, and claims it held a 34% share of China’s 3D portrait photography and figurine booth market by revenue in 2023. The firm reported having six business clients in 2022 and twenty in 2023, mainly shops that offer 3D figurines and portraits to customers.

The company’s site promotes the service as a quick in-store experience. First, customers step into a booth, where dozens of cameras capture images from all angles in under a second. Sharewow’s AI software, called “Suxiang AI,” then reconstructs the data into a 3D model within minutes. Those models are printed in full color using resin, which allows for detailed, lifelike finishes. The company highlights its in-house work on texture and color correction algorithms, aimed at making the figurines more realistic.

The offerings go beyond people, with options for pets and custom miniature scenes. Sharewow lists partner outlets in China and abroad, along with “price menus” that make the process look more like ordering a photo print than a specialty model.

Over the past two years, many small Chinese companies have been listing their shares on U.S. stock exchanges (like Nasdaq) because it’s a quicker way to raise money and get international attention. In fact, there are 286 China-based companies already trading on major U.S. exchanges, pointing to how attractive these markets remain. But U.S. regulators are tightening the rules. For example, Nasdaq announced in September 2025 that it now wants Chinese companies to raise at least $25 million when they go public, so very small, risky listings don’t qualify. Sharewow is planning to raise $30 million, which means it would just meet this new requirement.

What’s the demand for 3D portraits?

The photo booth market is growing fastest in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, mainly from weddings, malls, and social media-friendly experiences, which is exactly where 3D keepsakes fit. In fact, industry analysts expect the photo-booth market to keep growing at a strong double-digit pace through the late 2020s, with China playing a big role in that expansion. In 2025, a viral “3D figurine” trend on Instagram and TikTok (fueled by simple AI tools) has also boosted interest. More people are getting hooked on digital mini-avatars of themselves, which in turn is helping drive demand for physical 3D printed figurines.

Sharewow is still a relatively small company by IPO standards. However, the filing is expected to give investors more detail on how its booths operate, how much revenue comes from equipment versus services, and how it plans to grow.

Although the company’s website shows that there are outlets outside of China, including a presence in Dublin, the information from the IPO will need to show where growth is expected and how its business is structured.

Eventually, Sharewow wants its 3D portrait booths to grow beyond a niche, evolving into a regular part of retail where custom figurines and portraits are an everyday offering.

