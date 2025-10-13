3DPOD 275: AM in Spain with Naiara Zubizarreta, ADDIMAT

Naiara Zubizarreta heads up ADDIMAT, Spain’s 3D printing industry association. Representing Spanish Additive Manufacturing users, OEMs, materials firms, and research institutes, she’s come to tell us about 3D printing in Spain. We learn about the Spanish market, including where Spanish firms are focused, what the market is like here, and the concerns of its members. We learn more about European-wide member organizations as well as efforts for a pan-European voice for Additive Manufacturing.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Nikon SLM Solutions, leaders in industrial metal 3D printing. With open architecture platforms, up to 12 laser productivity and global expertise backed by Nikon, Nikon SLM Solutions is helping manufacturers accelerate adoption, scale production, and achieve mission-critical results within additive manufacturing.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, October 8, 2025: CSAM Research, 3D Printed Product Warning, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Florida International University acquired a WarpSPEE3D printer from SPEE3D for rapid production of large-scale metal parts. QuickParts announced an extension to its 3D printing...
MIT Researchers See 3D Printing Potential in FabObscura, a Tool for Animated Prints
MIT researchers have unveiled a new way to turn everyday objects into animated displays, no electronics required. A team at the university’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) has...
3D Printing News Briefs, October 4, 2025: Dental Resin, Ceramic Ear Molds, Placenta Organoids, & More
We’re kicking things off today with a little business news, as Raplas appointed Multistation as a sales partner, and Carbon announced commercial availability of its dental FP3D resin in the...
3D Printing News Briefs, October 1, 2025: Bambu Lab Store, Shape-Morphing Materials, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Bambu Lab has opened its first retail store, and Meltio is inaugurating its first international additive manufacturing reference site. A consortium has launched a...