3DPOD 275: AM in Spain with Naiara Zubizarreta, ADDIMAT

Naiara Zubizarreta heads up ADDIMAT, Spain’s 3D printing industry association. Representing Spanish Additive Manufacturing users, OEMs, materials firms, and research institutes, she’s come to tell us about 3D printing in Spain. We learn about the Spanish market, including where Spanish firms are focused, what the market is like here, and the concerns of its members. We learn more about European-wide member organizations as well as efforts for a pan-European voice for Additive Manufacturing.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Nikon SLM Solutions

