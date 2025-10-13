Wurth

3DPOD 275: AM in Spain with Naiara Zubizarreta, ADDIMAT

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingEurope
AM Investment Strategies
Formnext

Share this Article

Naiara Zubizarreta heads up ADDIMAT, Spain’s 3D printing industry association. Representing Spanish Additive Manufacturing users, OEMs, materials firms, and research institutes, she’s come to tell us about 3D printing in Spain. We learn about the Spanish market, including where Spanish firms are focused, what the market is like here, and the concerns of its members. We learn more about European-wide member organizations as well as efforts for a pan-European voice for Additive Manufacturing.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Nikon SLM Solutions, leaders in industrial metal 3D printing. With open architecture platforms, up to 12 laser productivity and global expertise backed by Nikon, Nikon SLM Solutions is helping manufacturers accelerate adoption, scale production, and achieve mission-critical results within additive manufacturing.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Inside TIME’s 2025 Inventions List: 3D Printing’s Standouts and Surprises (and the Ones They Missed)

The Photonic Chip 3D Printing Opportunity

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingAsiaEuropeMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, October 8, 2025: CSAM Research, 3D Printed Product Warning, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Florida International University acquired a WarpSPEE3D printer from SPEE3D for rapid production of large-scale metal parts. QuickParts announced an extension to its 3D printing...

October 8, 2025
3D Design3D Printing3D Printing Research3D SoftwareEducationNorth America

MIT Researchers See 3D Printing Potential in FabObscura, a Tool for Animated Prints

MIT researchers have unveiled a new way to turn everyday objects into animated displays, no electronics required. A team at the university’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) has...

October 6, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBioprintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEuropeMedical 3D PrintingNorth AmericaOceaniaScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, October 4, 2025: Dental Resin, Ceramic Ear Molds, Placenta Organoids, & More

We’re kicking things off today with a little business news, as Raplas appointed Multistation as a sales partner, and Carbon announced commercial availability of its dental FP3D resin in the...

October 4, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAerospace 3D PrintingAsiaBusinessMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, October 1, 2025: Bambu Lab Store, Shape-Morphing Materials, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Bambu Lab has opened its first retail store, and Meltio is inaugurating its first international additive manufacturing reference site. A consortium has launched a...

October 1, 2025
AMR x Stratasys
Formnext
Continuum Powders
3D Systems
RAPID + TCT
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
Stratasys
EOS
AM Investment Strategies
Caracol
Wurth
FacFox
HP
IMTS
EOS
AMR Software
AMR Dental
HP Produce Locally
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides