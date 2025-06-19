Beyond Killer Apps: Why Additive Manufacturing Access Matters More Than Ever

February’s Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2025 was a whirlwind of innovation. A dominant narrative, championed by industry leaders like Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif, was AM’s need to prove its value through “killer applications.” These are high-impact use cases where 3D printing offers indispensable solutions, demonstrated by Scott Dunham’s work on metal printed silencers, Carbon’s targeted application development, and Ryan Roach’s groundbreaking nTopology designs with Cobra Puma Golf.

These examples are exciting and push AM’s boundaries. However, as I absorbed presentations like Ryan’s or Stefanie Brickwede’s on AM in the demanding rail industry, an observation emerged. While framed as “killer apps,” the solutions often weren’t products of a single, proprietary AM technology. Instead, they were frequently a mosaic of additive processes and materials from various providers.

This diversity highlights a crucial insight: the success of these advanced applications often hinges less on one specific “killer” process and more on access to a portfolio of suitable AM technologies. Engineers were selecting the right tool, or combination of tools, from an available technological toolbelt. This reality subtly challenges the intense focus on bespoke, high-touch, single-solution “killer apps.” Is the industry overlooking the value of making a wide range of AM capabilities readily accessible?

In an era of unpredictable global supply chains, agile, resilient, and localized manufacturing is paramount. Companies are actively seeking to diversify production and mitigate risks. Additive manufacturing is ideally suited for this, offering on-demand production, distributed networks, and rapid adaptation. However, its potential to bolster supply chain resilience is fully realized only if AM is broadly accessible and scalable, not confined to high-cost, specialized projects.

At Xometry, we see the impact of democratized access daily. Our marketplace connects over 70,000 customers—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—with a comprehensive suite of on-demand manufacturing technologies. Within this, AM is an umbrella of versatile solutions, including polymer processes (SLS, MJF, FDM, SLA, DLS) and metals (DMLS, MBJ). Customers leverage these not in isolation, but as integrated options alongside traditional methods, such as machining or molding.

During the AMS panel “Agile Manufacturing: Decentralized and Intelligent,” I joined peers like Marleen Vogelaar of Shapeways and Mikkel Kring of Craftcloud. A common thread was AM’s power in distributed manufacturing networks. We discussed how access, supported by digital tools for instant quoting, design feedback, and education, allows businesses to reduce reliance on fragile supply lines and respond dynamically to market shifts. It’s about empowering users to get the parts they need, with the best-fit technology, without prohibitive barriers.

Focusing on accessibility doesn’t negate specialization. We actively support AM’s critical applications in aerospace, defense, EVs, and medical. However, innovation shouldn’t only stem from intensive, bespoke development. Agility, speed, and flexibility are innovation, too. Making AM practical for everyday engineering, rapid prototyping, bridge tooling, and low- to mid-volume production is vital. This means clearly communicating process strengths and limitations for informed choices, rather than treating every need as a ground-up research project. When AM delivers on speed, quality, and cost, it’s compelling for a much wider application range.

In today’s climate, access isn’t just convenient; it’s a strategic imperative. The future of widespread AM adoption lies in shifting our collective focus. While celebrating “killer apps,” we must equally champion accessibility. This requires a concerted industry effort in:

Education and Confidence Building: Providing clear, practical information on materials, processes, DfAM, and realistic costs.

Providing clear, practical information on materials, processes, DfAM, and realistic costs. Highlighting Complementation: Emphasizing how AM technologies work together and augment traditional manufacturing in powerful hybrid workflows.

Emphasizing how AM technologies work together and augment traditional manufacturing in powerful hybrid workflows. Accessible Training: Developing scalable training resources for various skill levels and needs.

Additive manufacturing’s ultimate promise isn’t solely about achieving the technically impossible. It’s about reliably making what’s needed, when and where it’s needed, strengthening supply chains and fostering innovation from the ground up. By moving beyond the singular pursuit of the next “killer app” to fully embrace the transformative power of broad access, we can unlock AM’s true, widespread potential for all.

About the Author:

Greg Paulsen is the Director of Applications Engineering at Xometry, where he’s been a key part of the team since 2017. In this role, he leads design-for-manufacturing efforts and consults on custom production projects across CNC machining, 3D printing, injection molding, and other related technologies. A well-known advocate for additive manufacturing, Greg brings hands-on engineering experience and deep industry knowledge to help companies navigate advanced manufacturing at scale.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.