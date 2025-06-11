Formnext Germany

3D Systems Helps NASA, Penn State, and ASU Take the Heat Off Space Missions

June 11, 2025 by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSpace 3D PrintingStocks

Share this Article

As space missions get more ambitious, keeping equipment safe from extreme heat and cold is becoming a big challenge. That’s where 3D printing steps in, and 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) is showing just how useful it can be. The company is working with the Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), Arizona State University, and NASA’s Glenn Research Center on two new projects to tackle thermal control in space using additive manufacturing (AM).

In orbit, temperature changes can make or break a mission, so keeping tech from overheating or freezing is essential. One well-known example is NASA’s Galileo spacecraft, which ran into trouble in the early 1990s when its main antenna failed to fully open due to damage from repeated heating and cooling in space. Even satellites like CubeSats can have shorter lifespans if they don’t have proper heat control. To help solve this, the teams are using 3D Systems’ metal printers and software to create lighter and smarter heat control systems.

From scrap to space-grade systems

One of the projects involves building titanium heat pipe radiators, which are structures that help draw heat away from sensitive parts. These new radiators are half the weight of today’s designs and can operate at higher temperatures. That means they not only save space and weight, but also work better for high-power satellite systems.

The second project is even more futuristic. It uses a special material called nitinol, a nickel-titanium alloy that changes shape with heat. With this material, the team 3D printed one of the first fully functional radiators that unfolds on its own in orbit. No motors or electronics needed, just heat. This kind of self-deploying system could be a game-changer for small satellites like CubeSats, helping them carry more gear without taking up extra space.

Building titanium heat pipe radiators. Image courtesy of 3D Systems.

Both projects use 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) technology and 3DXpert software. That combination allowed engineers to design and print complex parts with built-in porous structures, which is nearly impossible to do with traditional manufacturing. The goal is to simplify production, reduce weight, and boost reliability for space missions.

In tests, the titanium heat pipe prototypes were able to handle temperatures of up to 230°C (446°F) and weighed approximately 50% less than standard models. Meanwhile, the shape memory alloy radiators are expected to offer a 6-to-1 expansion ratio when deployed, or six times more surface area for heat to escape compared to when the unit is packed.

A growing market for space-grade AM

This isn’t 3D Systems’ first time in space. The company has already helped build more than 2,000 structural parts and 200 passive RF components for space use. In fact, at least 15 satellites currently orbiting Earth carry 3D Systems-produced parts. So these latest developments point more toward opening doors to bigger opportunities.

According to a recent report by Macro Analyst Matt Kremenetsky at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), the market for metal 3D printing in satellite production alone is expected to grow more than fourfold by 2033. The report also notes that within the next decade, up to half of all metal parts on satellites could be 3D printed, giving companies like 3D Systems plenty of room to play. And because this projection focuses only on satellites, it points to an even broader growth across the space and aerospace sectors, from launch vehicles and ground systems to future planetary missions.

This outlook is further supported by a 2021 report, also by AMR, which projected that 3D printing in the commercial space sector would reach $2.1 billion by 2026. The report highlighted how private space companies were increasingly relying on additive manufacturing not just for prototyping, but for end-use parts in rockets, satellites, and support infrastructure, marking a shift toward more scalable and cost-effective production methods in the growing space economy.

By partnering with top research institutions and NASA, 3D Systems is showing how 3D printing can be more than just a prototyping tool. These collaborations are helping create real, working parts that improve how spacecraft deal with temperature. Whether it’s titanium radiators or shape-shifting metal wings, the work being done today could shape the future of spaceflight tomorrow.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Briefs, June 11, 2025: Sustainability, Automotive Tooling, & More

Ukrainian Researchers Partner with NSF, US Navy to Turn Debris Into New 3D Printed Buildings

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D PrintingMedical 3D PrintingRoboticsSponsored

3D Printing a Myoelectric Bionic Prosthetic Hand

When Ryan Saavedra fell during a rock-climbing trip in 2017, he had no idea that the injury to his ring finger would one day inspire a new era of accessible...

June 10, 2025
Sponsored
3D PrintingRoboticsScience & TechnologySponsored

From the Ocean Floor to the Factory Floor: How Framework Robotics is Rethinking Underwater Vehicle Design

Deep beneath the ocean’s surface lies a world that’s unpredictable, pressurized, and profoundly unexplored. It’s a realm where conventional engineering is often pushed to its breaking point — and where...

June 5, 2025
Featured
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaStartup Accelerator Series

Verustruct’s Housing-Ready 3D Printing Tech and the Former SpaceX Engineer Behind It

Nick Callegari never planned on building houses. But after designing spacecraft parts at SpaceX, he decided to aim for something a little closer to home. The result is Verustruct, a...

June 5, 2025
3D Design3D Printing3D SoftwareAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

GKN Aerospace Adds Interspectral’s AM Explorer Software to its 3D Printing Workflow

GKN Aerospace, the UK-based leading manufacturer of aircraft components, has adopted AM Explorer, a platform made by Swedish software firm Interspectral, at its Centre of Excellence for Engine Systems in...

June 4, 2025
Continuum Webinar
Formnext
HP
Stratasys
HP
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
MMX
Continuum Powders
IMTS2026
HP
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
FacFox
3DPOD
3ERP

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides