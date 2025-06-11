3D Systems Helps NASA, Penn State, and ASU Take the Heat Off Space Missions

As space missions get more ambitious, keeping equipment safe from extreme heat and cold is becoming a big challenge. That’s where 3D printing steps in, and 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) is showing just how useful it can be. The company is working with the Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), Arizona State University, and NASA’s Glenn Research Center on two new projects to tackle thermal control in space using additive manufacturing (AM).

In orbit, temperature changes can make or break a mission, so keeping tech from overheating or freezing is essential. One well-known example is NASA’s Galileo spacecraft, which ran into trouble in the early 1990s when its main antenna failed to fully open due to damage from repeated heating and cooling in space. Even satellites like CubeSats can have shorter lifespans if they don’t have proper heat control. To help solve this, the teams are using 3D Systems’ metal printers and software to create lighter and smarter heat control systems.

From scrap to space-grade systems

One of the projects involves building titanium heat pipe radiators, which are structures that help draw heat away from sensitive parts. These new radiators are half the weight of today’s designs and can operate at higher temperatures. That means they not only save space and weight, but also work better for high-power satellite systems.

The second project is even more futuristic. It uses a special material called nitinol, a nickel-titanium alloy that changes shape with heat. With this material, the team 3D printed one of the first fully functional radiators that unfolds on its own in orbit. No motors or electronics needed, just heat. This kind of self-deploying system could be a game-changer for small satellites like CubeSats, helping them carry more gear without taking up extra space.

Both projects use 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) technology and 3DXpert software. That combination allowed engineers to design and print complex parts with built-in porous structures, which is nearly impossible to do with traditional manufacturing. The goal is to simplify production, reduce weight, and boost reliability for space missions.

In tests, the titanium heat pipe prototypes were able to handle temperatures of up to 230°C (446°F) and weighed approximately 50% less than standard models. Meanwhile, the shape memory alloy radiators are expected to offer a 6-to-1 expansion ratio when deployed, or six times more surface area for heat to escape compared to when the unit is packed.

A growing market for space-grade AM

This isn’t 3D Systems’ first time in space. The company has already helped build more than 2,000 structural parts and 200 passive RF components for space use. In fact, at least 15 satellites currently orbiting Earth carry 3D Systems-produced parts. So these latest developments point more toward opening doors to bigger opportunities.

According to a recent report by Macro Analyst Matt Kremenetsky at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), the market for metal 3D printing in satellite production alone is expected to grow more than fourfold by 2033. The report also notes that within the next decade, up to half of all metal parts on satellites could be 3D printed, giving companies like 3D Systems plenty of room to play. And because this projection focuses only on satellites, it points to an even broader growth across the space and aerospace sectors, from launch vehicles and ground systems to future planetary missions.

This outlook is further supported by a 2021 report, also by AMR, which projected that 3D printing in the commercial space sector would reach $2.1 billion by 2026. The report highlighted how private space companies were increasingly relying on additive manufacturing not just for prototyping, but for end-use parts in rockets, satellites, and support infrastructure, marking a shift toward more scalable and cost-effective production methods in the growing space economy.

By partnering with top research institutions and NASA, 3D Systems is showing how 3D printing can be more than just a prototyping tool. These collaborations are helping create real, working parts that improve how spacecraft deal with temperature. Whether it’s titanium radiators or shape-shifting metal wings, the work being done today could shape the future of spaceflight tomorrow.

