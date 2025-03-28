Synera Marketplace Now Features PanX 3D Printing Simulation

Software firms Synera and PanOptimization are set to collaborate, with additive manufacturing (AM) simulator PanX launching on the Synera Marketplace in April. Synera is a process automation platform designed for engineers. It aims to integrate various software programs into streamlined, automated workflows that save time. By combining a few tools, Synera makes it easy, for example, to transform parts into lightweight, bionic-inspired components or support product customization. Essentially, it seeks to replace a tangle of APIs or direct integrations, becoming the connective tissue for engineering teams—like an Atlassian for the CAD world, really.

PanOptimization, for its part, is focused on delivering multigrid FEA simulation and optimization for AM. PanX enables highly accurate simulations of complex parts on desktop PCs, or accelerates traditionally time-consuming calculations. The next step is automation: PanX can now be run directly within the Synera platform, enabling automated distortion calculations. This creates a repeatable process that helps reduce print failures, such as recoater bumps.

PanX also integrates seamlessly with other Synera templates and works with files created in the application. With this integration, PanX can be fed into broader workflows on the Synera platform. Other tools already available on Synera include EOSPrint, Cognitive Design’s CDS, Intact Simulation, and Hexagon’s AM Studio.

“Our customers are already transforming their engineering operations with Synera by removing repetitive work that all engineers dread and enabling companies to standardize and digitize their processes. Adding PanOptimization’s powerful simulation capabilities enables our users to create comprehensive AM workflows that predict and prevent build failures, allowing AI agents to autonomously optimize complex designs with less human intervention,” said Partner & Product Management Lead at Synera Andrew Sartorelli.

“In developing PanX we have taken an expansive view on simulation’s role in AM, moving beyond just distortion prediction and into applications including process parameter optimization and topology optimization for manufacturability Collaborating with Synera allows us to connect this capability directly to where engineers need it – as part of automated workflows that can run continuously without manual intervention. Together, we’re making advanced simulation accessible and practical for everyday manufacturing,” PanOptimization CEO Erik Denlinger contributed.

For PanX, Synera could be a valuable platform and marketing partner. Through Synera, PanX can reach new customers without building a distributor network or dedicated salesforce. It also reduces the time spent on integrations and partnerships—efforts that often consume countless meetings and significant development resources. Small firms frequently face tough choices, like whether to partner with Catia or NX. With Synera, PanX avoids picking sides by operating within a neutral platform.

However, there are downsides. Synera may end up owning the customer relationship. Users may become accustomed to the CAD-to-part workflow within the Synera app, making PanX increasingly platform dependent.

Synera will aim to maximize the overall utility of its workflows. While it wants its partners to be successful, its primary focus is the strength and value of the platform itself. A parallel can be drawn with Amazon, which was once a solid partner for Western brands but now heavily favors a sea of generic Chinese manufacturers. With Amazon, the platform and its profits take precedence, and its greatest value—distribution and reach—ultimately benefits those with no better alternatives. Similar sentiments echo across the Atlassian Marketplace or among Etsy sellers.

So let’s hope Synera makes fair, balanced decisions that benefit itself, its users, and its platform partners alike. If it does, it has the potential to grow into a powerful engineering tool and a significant player in the software space. It could even become a kingmaker—offering acquirers a broad range of valuable partners.

There is, however, another concern. If you rely entirely on Synera’s DfAM workflow for new part development, you’ll save a great deal of time—but may never truly understand DfAM. That’s not necessarily a problem. Most of us don’t understand how aircraft work, yet we still fly. You might think F1 viewers are all mechanics or drivers, but many are not.

However, consider this: what if the workflow you use includes PanX, and PanX eventually pulls out of Synera? Suddenly, your workflow breaks. It will never work the same way again, and your parts will be built differently. Worse still, without a deep understanding of what PanX did, you may not know how to adjust. Final parts could end up with different properties and fail in their intended use.

That said, for background tasks that consume valuable time, Synera offers a compelling solution. But if it becomes the connective tissue of your business, remember what James Clear said in Atomic Habits: “Quite literally, you become your habits.”

