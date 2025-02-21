Tantalum for Medical 3D Printing: Colibrium Additive Teams with Global Advanced Metals and Croon Medical

Colibrium Additive has announced a partnership with Croom Medical and Global Advanced Metals (GAM) to produce tantalum powder for 3D printing implants using Colibrium’s M2 machines. GAM has long been a supplier of tantalum, a high-strength material known for its excellent biocompatibility and potentially superior osseointegration compared to titanium. Trabecular tantalum has an elastic modulus similar to that of bone, while tantalum oxide on the surface of implants provides corrosion resistance in the body and enhances hydrophilicity. The material also offers high radiopacity and is generally considered non-toxic.

Tantalum has been utilized in craniomaxillofacial (CMF), dental, and spinal fusion cages, as well as in hip, knee, shoulder, and ankle implants—all of which are well-suited for 3D printing.

Ireland-based Croom Medical specializes in orthopedic implant manufacturing, producing over 50,000 spinal fusion devices annually using 3D printing. The company operates Renishaw (RenAM 500S), 3D Systems (DMP Flex 350 Dual), and Colibrium (MLab & M2) equipment and has been working with additive manufacturing (AM) for spinal devices for over a decade. With in-house HIP, CNC, design, and materials testing capabilities, Croom Medical can support customers from concept to full-scale production.

Tantalum has been frequently discussed but remains relatively rare, both in general and specifically in 3D printing. Croom and GAM aim to change this with Colibrium’s M2. In addition to developing parameter sets and incorporating tantalum into production, they have taken further steps. GAM now reclaims unused tantalum powder, which is then recycled and made available for Croom’s use. This recycling process could significantly help reduce the substantial cost of tantalum powder.

“The intrinsic purity and properties of tantalum have a wonderful fit for next-generation implants, and we feel that Croom Medical is the company with the right balance of experience, capability, and long-established customer relationships to bring this to market. We invest continuously in research and innovation to push the boundaries of medical device manufacturing. Although it is rare for a contract manufacturing firm to do this, our investment in future technologies underscores our commitment to innovation. The advantage of the collaboration with GAM is that by harnessing our combined strengths and resources, we can deliver solutions that precisely address the specific needs of our OEM customers,” said Croom Medical´s R&D Manager Dr Shane Keaveney.

Croom is currently testing tantalum implants in collaboration with some of its contract manufacturing clients. Research suggests that tantalum could play a much larger role in implant applications. Results in interbody cages have been particularly promising.

One study notes that “in the lumbar spine, trabecular metal has been demonstrated to be effective in obtaining fusion and improving patient outcomes after anterior as well as posterior lumbar interbody fusion.” Another highlights tantalum’s “low modulus of elasticity, close to that of subchondral and cancellous bones, leading to better load transfer and minimizing the stress-shielding phenomenon.”

These findings are encouraging, as is the conclusion of this paper, which states:

¨this study demonstrated that both the 3D-printed porous tantalum fusion cage and the CVD fusion cage exhibit excellent performance in terms of fusion rate, biomechanical stability, biocompatibility, osteogenic effect, and bone integration capability, achieving long-term and stable fusion performance. Additionally, the 3D-printed porous tantalum fusion cage offers unique advantages in achieving complex structural designs, reducing costs, and providing personalized customization, making them highly promising for future clinical applications in spinal surgery.¨

The article notes that the material’s weight and cost could slow its development. However, recycling helps mitigate expenses, as does the ability to reduce mass through additive manufacturing. Additionally, 3D-printed tantalum parts may offer better fatigue strength than those produced by other methods.

Osseointegration appears strong, as does biocompatibility, and tantalum could potentially be a safer alternative to certain titanium grades and cobalt-chrome. Exploring different design approaches and new types of porosity could further elevate tantalum’s role in medical applications.

An expanded materials portfolio benefits the market as a whole, and we look forward to seeing how Croom advances its tantalum business.

