Print, Test, Deploy: The Portable Factory Bringing Instant Quality Control to the Frontlines

European companies Fieldmade and Plastometrex are tackling a major challenge in on-demand manufacturing: ensuring that 3D printed metal parts can be trusted in critical situations, like remote or high-pressure environments.

Norwegian-based Fieldmade is known for its deployable micro-factories, which can produce parts anywhere from military bases to offshore platforms. On the other hand, UK company Plastometrex specializes in rapid mechanical testing technology that quickly verifies the strength of metal components. By integrating Plastometrex’s PLX-Benchtop testing system into Fieldmade’s NOMAD micro-factories, they promise a portable solution that prints metal components on-site and tests their strength immediately.

This end-to-end, on-site additive manufacturing (AM) solution with built-in mechanical testing promises to eliminate guesswork, ensuring critical parts meet performance standards without needing a full lab setup or specialized expertise.

On-demand metal 3D printing is a game-changer, especially in remote locations like military bases, offshore rigs, or disaster zones where waiting for spare parts is not an option. But the challenge has always been ensuring that a freshly printed part is strong enough for the job. Some traditional methods even involve destructive testing, where parts must be cut, bent, or otherwise altered to evaluate their strength, making them unusable afterward. This is a major drawback when dealing with urgent manufacturing needs, where every part counts and must be ready for immediate use.

That’s where Plastometrex comes in. Its PLX-Benchtop system delivers stress-strain data in minutes without damaging the part, using a proprietary testing method called Profilometry-based Indentation Plastometry (PIP). This PLX-Benchtop provides accurate mechanical data right at the production site, with no expertise required.

By integrating this technology into Fieldmade’s mobile factories, the company is taking in-field manufacturing to the next level. The NOMAD series enables military units, industrial teams, and emergency response crews to print parts on demand. For example, the NOMAD03 is a fully self-contained, double-expanding workshop, a compact yet powerful facility that houses a Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF) 3D printer inside a military-grade container. This portable factory isn’t just capable of producing metal components with exceptional strength and density; it also integrates design, scanning, reverse engineering, and post-processing into one seamless system. Now, those same users can immediately test their 3D printed metal components for mechanical integrity right at the source.

“Plastometrex’s solutions represent a paradigm shift for in-field testing,” says Tobias Rønneberg, Head of Quality at Fieldmade. “Our customers work in remote environments where parts are urgently needed and access to expertise can be limited. The ease of use, the speed of testing, and compact size of the PLX-Benchtop make it highly suitable for use in expeditionary manufacturing.”

That last part is crucial, speed and simplicity. The PLX-Benchtop doesn’t require operators to have an engineering background, allowing quick and easy testing even in demanding conditions.

This is a major shift in on-site production. Until now, quality assurance for 3D printed metal parts was a bottleneck, with only a handful of AM systems capable of providing reliable in-field validation. Companies like AML3D, Titomic, Spee3D, and Meltio have developed 3D printing solutions with integrated quality control, making in-field manufacturing more practical. However, this segment is still small, and reliably checking part quality on the spot remains a challenge. By adding built-in mechanical testing, Fieldmade and Plastometrex want to raise the bar for deployable production.

Mike Coto, Chief Commercial Officer at Plastometrex, points out: “This partnership marks an exciting turning point for deployable production. Traditional testing methods are too slow and inflexible for effective use in deployable settings. By integrating the PLX-Benchtop into the NOMAD systems, Fieldmade and Plastometrex are jointly enabling customers to manufacture and test components at the point of need.”

For example, a military unit in the field may need to replace a damaged vehicle component right away. Instead of waiting for a replacement to be shipped, they can 3D print it on-site, test it immediately with the PLX-Benchtop, and install it, all in just hours. Similarly, workers at an offshore oil rig where a critical valve component breaks could use this technology to print and verify the part on location, preventing costly downtime and potential safety risks.

Behind these solutions are companies that have been working for years to make in-field manufacturing more reliable. Fieldmade and Plastometrex primarily operate in Europe, but their solutions are not limited to that region. Fieldmade has worked closely with the Norwegian Armed Forces and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), supplying its deployable NOMAD micro-factories for in-field AM. The company has also participated in European defense projects, pointing to a focus on military and defense applications.

Meanwhile, Plastometrex has developed materials testing technology that appeals to defense, aerospace, and industrial sectors. While its specific military partnerships are less publicly documented, its technology is well-suited for military applications, particularly for ensuring the structural integrity of metal components in demanding environments.

Fieldmade’s NOMAD systems have already set a benchmark for deployable manufacturing, solving real-world challenges like on-site part repair, modification, and obsolescence. By integrating Plastometrex’s technology, they have now “closed the loop,” ensuring that on-demand metal 3D printing isn’t just fast and flexible but also reliable.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.