SME – Advancing Manufacturing and Supporting the Industrial Ecosystem

For more than 90 years, SME has been a champion of North American manufacturing. As a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire industrial ecosystem, elevating manufacturers, academia and their communities to accelerate widespread adoption of manufacturing technologies and to build the industry’s talent and capabilities. SME’s mission is to advance manufacturing technologies to ensure a resilient future for the industry.

That focus on the future is why SME has also been a champion of additive manufacturing’s potential since its earliest days. The first paper on additive manufacturing (AM) was presented at an SME research conference, introducing the idea of 3D printing to the engineers and academics who have grown it into a key technology for modern manufacturing.

Since then, SME has invested heavily in nurturing AM throughout its evolution from laboratory prototypes to the once unthinkable number of applications it has today. One of the ways SME has supported the robust additive community is its creation and continued expansion of the RAPID + TCT annual conference and exhibition for 35 years. RAPID + TCT, produced in partnership with Rapid News Publications, is North America’s premier event for AM and industrial 3D printing, putting manufacturers from around the world in one place to demonstrate their technology while also bringing leading scientists and experts together to share their knowledge across a variety of sectors.

The RAPID + TCT event is on its three-year “North American Tour,” taking the event across the country to visit cities that are hubs for key advanced manufacturing sectors to broaden awareness of the power and flexibility of AM.

In 2025, RAPID + TCT will return to Detroit, sharing space at Huntington Place with partners SAE International ― hosting its trademark mobility event, the World Congress Experience (WCX); and America Makes ― hosting its Spring Technical Review & Exchange (TRX). Plus, SME’s own AeroDef Manufacturing, an event focused on advancing the aerospace and defense industries, will occur in tandem with this year’s RAPID + TCT.

These colocations are designed to help connect the additive manufacturing community with individuals and companies from key sectors where AM has become increasingly important, including mobility, aerospace and defense, healthcare and more. SME is committed to growing the AM ecosystem through its critical strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Attendees of all four events will have access to the RAPID + TCT exhibit floor and its popular AM Industry Celebration. RAPID + TCT attendees will have the opportunity to participate in WCX, TRX and AeroDef Manufacturing as well.

The RAPID + TCT 2025 technical conference will feature eight tracks covering healthcare, aerospace, automotive, defense, the AM ecosystem, two R&D focused tracks and the wider AM industry. Conference attendees will hear from researchers, analysts and other industry experts over three days, with the opportunity to ask questions and get the latest information on cutting-edge developments in AM.

Registration for RAPID + TCT 2025 is open now.

