AML3D is Fast-Tracking 3D Printed Parts for U.S. Navy Submarines

AML3D‘s (ASX: AL3) advanced 3D printing technology is now a critical link in building U.S. Navy submarines, marking Australia’s growing role in the AUKUS defense pact. This trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States aims to strengthen defense efforts, focusing on nuclear-powered submarines.

The Australian company’s role in AUKUS took a major step forward with the delivery of copper-nickel tailpiece components for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-Class submarines. Considered the U.S. Navy’s most advanced nuclear-powered attack submarines, the Virginia-Class are equipped with modern technology, including advanced sonar systems and the ability to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles. First launched in 2004, the Virginia-Class where created to replace the older Los Angeles-class fleet, but continued to evolve with each new version.

Building submarines like these demands advanced components delivered quickly and precisely, an area where AML3D strives. Produced in just five weeks—compared to the usual 17-month lead time of traditional manufacturers—the copper-nickel tailpiece components AML3D supplied are prototypes for testing and in-service trials. Located at the rear of the submarine, the tailpiece supports critical propulsion components like the propeller or rudder.

With a combined value of roughly A$156,000 ($97,641), these prototypes are not immediately destined for operational submarines but are essential for evaluating the parts’ performance, durability, and suitability for eventual use in real Virginia-Class submarines. If the testing and trials are successful, the design and manufacturing process used for these prototypes could pave the way for producing components that will be installed in actual submarines. It also demonstrates how AML3D’s proprietary additive manufacturing technology supports the establishment of a resilient trilateral AUKUS supply chain.

“Production of a U.S. Virginia-Class Submarine component in Australia is a great example that AUKUS is happening now, and demonstrates our commitment toward supporting the expansion of the trilateral industrial base. Australia’s Nuclear Powered Submarine Program and the AUKUS partnership will provide incredible opportunities for Australia’s industry, and these opportunities have already started,” noted Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles.

Over the past two years, AML3D has collaborated with the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program and BlueForge Alliance. This partnership aims to integrate metallic additive manufacturing to solve critical supply chain gaps in the U.S. Navy’s submarine programs. In fact, AML3D Managing Director on the Board of Directors, Sean Ebert, said the company has created a successful model that “includes cross-continental coordination, information sharing, and the deployment of our ARCEMY advanced 3D metal printing technology across a network of U.S. defense industry and academic experts.” The brand has also completed several alloy testing and characterization programs, including copper-nickel, which allows it to supply components to the U.S. Nuclear submarine program.



This effort has also earned recognition from Admiral Jonathan Rucker of the U.S. Program Executive Office Attack Submarines. Speaking ahead of the Submarine League Conference in November 2024, Rucker pointed out AML3D’s contributions, noting that he had personally reviewed and approved one of their engineering drawings. He stressed the importance of partnerships like this in building and sustaining Virginia-Class submarines, stating that such collaborations strengthen domestic resilience and key naval operations for decades to come.

What’s more, AML3D has been expanding its presence in the U.S. In December 2024, it established its U.S. headquarters in Ohio. The facility houses one of its ARCEMY large-scale 3D metal printing systems, with plans to install a second unit early this year. This expansion is part of AML3D’s strategy to support the U.S. defense sector, particularly the Navy’s submarine industrial base.

The new U.S. headquarters shows AML3D’s broader growth ambitions. Just a month earlier, in November 2024, the company raised approximately A$30 million ($20 million) through a two-tranche institutional placement to fund this expansion, double production capacity in Ohio, and support entry into new markets like the United Kingdom and Europe.

Beyond defense, AML3D is expanding into the utilities sector. In December 2024, the company sold a 6700 Edition ARCEMY X machine to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the largest public utility in the U.S. Valued at approximately A$2.27 million ($1.4 million), this sale marked AML3D’s entry into the U.S. utility market.

AML3D’s proprietary Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM) process allows the rapid production of large-scale metal components with high precision. The company’s ARCEMY systems combine welding science, robotics automation, materials engineering, and proprietary software to produce parts layer by layer. This technology improves production speed and quality, making it useful for industries needing complex metal parts.

All of the brand’s recent activities point to its capacity to deliver cutting-edge manufacturing solutions. With its fast production, strategic growth, and innovative technology, AML3D plays a key role in international defense collaborations and building a strong position in the global market.

