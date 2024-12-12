AMS 2025

USS Somerset Employs Meltio’s Metal 3D Printing to Overcome Mission Challenge

It’s no secret that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is steadily ramping up its use of 3D printing and doing so in increasingly critical areas and at crucial times. This was demonstrated most recently at  the 2024 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, when the USS Somerset, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, successfully addressed a critical equipment failure using onboard 3D printing technology. Meltio’s hybrid-metal additive manufacturing system, integrated with Snowbird Technologies’ Snowbird Additive Mobile Manufacturing Technology (SAMM Tech) platform, played a pivotal role in restoring the ship’s operational readiness.

Addressing a Critical Failure During RIMPAC

RIMPAC, the world’s largest maritime exercise, involves 29 nations and over 25,000 personnel. Early in this year’s deployment, the USS Somerset encountered the failure of a reverse osmosis pump, essential for producing clean drinking water. Without the pump, the ship faced the prospect of returning to port, disrupting its mission.

The SAMM Tech platform with Meltio technology. Image courtesy of Meltio.

Traditionally, replacing such a part would require weeks for the supply chain to deliver a replacement. However, with the SAMM Tech system onboard, which integrates Meltio’s wire-laser metal 3D printing technology, the crew was able to fabricate a replacement part in just hours. This ensured the ship could continue its operations without significant delay.

The SAMM Tech system combines Meltio’s additive manufacturing process with a CNC platform for post-processing. It enables ship crews to produce metal components by using computer-generated designs, making the replacement of critical parts faster and more efficient. This capability is particularly valuable in remote or high-pressure environments, where traditional logistics solutions may not be viable.

A replacement part being manufacturing using the SAMM Tech platform with Meltio technology. Image courtesy of Meltio.

Charles Wallace, a mechanical engineer from the Naval Postgraduate School, noted, “What we didn’t expect was that we would have the opportunity to directly help ship readiness so soon, especially for something as mission-essential as a reverse osmosis pump, where if you run out of water you’re going to be coming home pretty quick.”

“If the crew had to rely on a replacement part without using additive manufacturing, it would have taken weeks or months (…) With this technology, we’ll have the new component printed and ready for installation before the order for a replacement would be completed,” added Staff Sgt. Jordan Blake, a member of the Marine Innovation Unit.

The new part installed. Image courtesy of Meltio.

Strong Military Partnership

Snowbird Technologies’ entry into AM through the SAMM Tech platform exemplifies how established expertise in environmental control can be leveraged to address the challenges of AM in demanding environments. By integrating Meltio’s wire-laser metal deposition technology, Snowbird has provided a comprehensive solution tailored to military needs. This collaboration has gained recognition not only from the U.S. Navy but also internationally, with the French Navy successfully validating Meltio’s technology in scenarios such as the Ursa Minor exercise, highlighting its cost efficiency and operational flexibility.

This collaboration aligns with broader trends identified in AM Research’s Additive Manufacturing in Military and Defense 2024 report, which projects defense AM spending to reach $2.6 billion by 2030. These investments underscore the military’s focus on deploying adaptable, high-quality AM systems, as demonstrated by the USS Somerset’s ability to resolve a critical failure in hours rather than weeks.

