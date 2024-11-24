3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 24, 2024

It’s a slow week for webinars and events in the 3D printing industry, whether because everyone is still tired from last week’s Formnext or it’s almost Thanksgiving here in the United States. But don’t worry, we still have a few options to tell you about. Read on for all the details!

November 26 – 28: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys has one advanced training course to offer its EMEA customers. From November 26-28, “PolyJet Advanced Operations Training” will be offered to high-end PolyJet 3D printing system customers at the company’s German headquarters in Baden-Baden. This course will be offered in an online webinar format.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to increase printer utilization and broaden material and application skills through theoretical and practical experience.”

For more details and registration, email training.emea@stratasys.com.

November 26 & 28: Meet the FX10 Workshop

This winter, CREAT3D is taking “Additive Manufacturing for the Factory Floor” on a U.K. tour! Its first “Meet the FX10” hands-on workshops for engineers will be this Tuesday, November 26th, in Oxford / Harwell, and Thursday, November 28th, in Luton. Each location will have two sessions available: one from 10-11:45 am, and another from 1-2:45 pm. There will be a range of Markforged 3D printers at the workshops, including the industrial FX10, which can print in both metal and composite materials. Attendees can check out material samples, software, and advanced functionality demonstrations while exploring how to use 3D printing for tooling, repairs, jigs and fixtures, and sacrificial parts, while still saving money and time.

“Our informal yet informative 90 minute workshops are designed to foster innovation in your operation, MRO and production processes. Our 3D printing experts will be on hand to address the unique challenges you face and provide tailored Additive solutions that meet your specific goals. Come along alone, or with colleagues, with any questions, applications or queries you may have.”

You can register for the workshops here. You’ll receive further details upon booking.

November 26: Growing with AM Symposium

This Tuesday the 26th, from 9 am until 5 pm IST, EOS and the Precision Engineering and Technology Centre (PETC) will be holding a “Growing with AM Symposium” in Chennai, India. With a panel discussion between industry experts, a Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) session, and an exclusive tour of the PETC in the Thirumudivakkam suburb of Chennai, attendees will have the chance to grow their knowledge and expertise, and learn about new pathways to business success through the use of industrial AM.

“Unlock the future of Industrial 3D printing! This symposium brings you insights to advance innovations, trends, and applications that reshape industries with Industrial 3D Printing.”

You can register for the symposium here.

November 28: Manufacturing & Engineering North East (MENE)

This Thursday the 28th, Manufacturing and Engineering North East (MENE) returns to Newcastle in northern England. This free, must-attend exhibition will be showcasing manufacturing innovations from across the region. The event was relaunched in 2023, and several new features have been added this year, including a careers corner and expanded live product demonstration program. Over 80 suppliers from the entire supply chain will be exhibiting at the event, serving industries like machine tools, aerospace, electronics, 3D printing, and more. Some familiar-sounding companies will have stands at the show, including 3DPRINTUK, Loctite, Mark3D, and more.

“Discover the very best of design and manufacturing innovation across the North of England and celebrate the North’s strengths in the industrial sector! Your free pass gives you access to expert-led interactive forum sessions, a designated area for product demos and an exhibition of market-leading suppliers from across the supply chain.”

You can register for MENE 2024 here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.