MAD 3D Printing is How Raven Space Systems Wants to Reinvent Space Manufacturing

When two graduate students at the University of Oklahoma set out to reimagine composite manufacturing in 2020, they probably didn’t anticipate how quickly their innovation would gain momentum. Fast forward to 2024, and Raven Space Systems has established itself as an emerging force in aerospace and defense, earning grants, contracts, and investments for its original work in 3D printing thermoset composites.

These composites, made from resins reinforced with fibers like carbon or glass, are highly valued for their heat resistance, strength, and lightweight properties. These characteristics make them essential for demanding industries. However, traditional methods of manufacturing thermoset composites are both slow and expensive, often requiring hours or even days in an oven to harden.

At the heart of Raven’s success is its patented Microwave Assisted Deposition (MAD) 3D printing technology, which addresses these challenges head-on. This innovation enables scalable, direct ink-write 3D printing of thermoset and preceramic composites by curing materials immediately after deposition. Unlike traditional methods, MAD technology uses off-the-shelf aerospace-grade resins and fillers, which can be tailored into proprietary blends. These include advanced materials like epoxy, phenolic, silicone, silicon carbide, and carbon-carbon composites—all critical for high-performance applications.

Initially developed as a research tool on a desktop-scale printer, MAD technology has evolved into an industrial-scale process capable of curing composites during printing, completely bypassing the need for ovens. This tech not only saves time but also allows for faster, more efficient production.

MAD opens up new possibilities for aerospace-grade materials, including heat shields, thermal protection systems, and structural components. The company is now focused on scaling up, transitioning from proof-of-concept hardware to multi-axis, production-ready machines designed for high-demand applications.

Raven’s MAD 3D printing tech couldn’t come at a better time. Supply chain issues in aerospace and defense have plagued industries for years, with long lead times and outdated manufacturing methods creating significant bottlenecks. By streamlining production and enabling faster turnaround times, MAD technology positions Raven as one of the solutions to these ongoing challenges.

In October 2024, Raven took a major step forward by securing a $1.8 million U.S. Air Force AFWERX Phase II STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) contract. The goal is to create 3D printed reentry aeroshells for hypersonic flight testing, a critical need for the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

Aeroshells serve as the protective barrier for hypersonic vehicles during their reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, where they encounter extreme heat and pressure from air friction. These components help shield the vehicle and its payload—whether it’s advanced sensors, cargo, or weaponry—from temperatures that can exceed thousands of degrees Fahrenheit.

For the Air Force, hypersonic flight represents a frontier in national defense. Hypersonic vehicles, which travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, have the potential to deliver payloads quickly and evade current missile defense systems, making them a critical advantage in modern warfare. However, advancing this technology requires rigorous testing under realistic conditions. Reentry aeroshells are key to this effort, enabling hypersonic vehicles to survive atmospheric reentry while gathering critical data for further development.

Traditional manufacturing methods for aeroshells are slow and expensive, and they rely on a limited group of suppliers, like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and General Dynamics. Instead, Raven’s patented MAD can produce lightweight, heat-resistant aeroshells by allowing near-real-time curing of aerospace-grade thermoset composites during the printing process.

For this project, Raven teamed up with Atlanta-based SpaceWorks Enterprises and the Center for Hypersonics and Entry System Studies (CHESS) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. CHESS will deploy material science-grade testing for extreme materials, enabling the development and qualification of 3D printed flight testbeds manufactured by Raven.

“Since 2017, SpaceWorks has been at the forefront of reentry vehicle development, advancing solutions for both government and commercial hypersonic testing needs. With Raven’s cutting-edge 3D-printed aeroshell technology, we’re poised to drive down costs and expand capabilities, delivering affordable, high-performance hypersonic testing as a service to the industry,” said Tyler Kunsa, VP of Defense and Space Systems at SpaceWorks.

Building on this momentum, Raven secured critical funding to scale its operations. In November 2024, the Kansas City-based startup closed an oversubscribed $2 million pre-seed funding round, led by Backswing Ventures with participation from several other investors. This new capital will accelerate the development of MAD production lines to solve critical supply chain issues for thermal protection and lightweight structures.

Other major achievements include securing contracts and grants from NASA and the National Science Foundation (NSF). In fact, their work with NSF on a $275,000 Phase I SBIR grant makes Raven eligible for up to $2 million in additional funding, enabling further R&D on 3D printing of high-temperature composite materials using MAD technology.

Moving forward, Raven is setting its sights even higher with its most ambitious project yet: a demonstration mission planned for 2025. One of its 3D printed space capsules, designed to withstand the intense heat and pressure of atmospheric reentry, will be tested on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The capsule will ride in the trunk of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, which burns up upon reentry. During this process, Raven’s capsule will eject, collecting and transmitting data to prove it is the first 3D printed object to survive reentry from space. The company is even considering live-streaming the event or hosting a watch party to mark the milestone.

