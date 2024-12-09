3DPOD 230: AM for Aerospace, Defense and More with Tim Simpson, NASA & Penn State

Tim Simpson is an advisor to NASA, Professor Emeritus at Penn State, and a consultant for Xact Metal. He is also associated with The Barnes Global Advisors, among numerous other engagements. In this episode of the 3DPOD, our discussion delves into defense, space, and the future of additive manufacturing, exploring critical topics such as commoditization, drones, and advancements in software. It’s an engaging conversation for anyone keen to understand the current state and trajectory of additive technology.
