Swarovski and xolo’s Crystal-Clear Leap into 3D Printing

Swarovski is no stranger to the fusion of craftsmanship and innovation, having perfected the art of crystal cutting and design since its founding in 1895. Now, the company is taking its legacy a step further by teaming up with Berlin-based pioneers in 3D printing for glass, xolo, might just change the way we think about crystal. By introducing 3D printing technology to the centuries-old art of crystal-making, this collaboration promises to create stunning, intricate designs with unmatched precision. The goal is to reimagine how luxury and creativity can come together in a whole new way.

Over the past century, Swarovski has become synonymous with luxury and precision. It blends traditional techniques with modern upgrades to create crystal products that we see in everything from high-fashion collections by designers like Alexander McQueen and Prabal Gurung to limited-edition collaborations like the Swarovski-studded Build-A-Bear adorned with 232 Swarovski crystals.

This new partnership aims to revolutionize how crystal glass is produced, combining Swarovski’s craftsmanship with xolo’s Xolography technology. A volumetric 3D printing method, Xolography, differs from traditional layer-by-layer printing. Instead, it builds objects by projecting light into a volume of material to create intricate designs in crystal. This method improves both the clarity and detail of the crystal designs while also allowing for more customization options in luxury products.

The project was co-developed with a team led by Paolo Colombo, a professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Padova. According to the brands, the core of this partnership is to meet the consumer demand for more customized, high-quality crystal products.

Xolo’s Co-founder and CEO Dirk Radzinski says partnering with a brand like Swarovski has unique potential: “Working alongside a prestigious company like Swarovski is not only an honor but also a tremendous opportunity to showcase the capabilities of Xolography in a new, dynamic field.”

Colombo and Swarovski recognized the potential of Xolography early on in their open innovation program, and Colombo has already used the technology in groundbreaking ways. His knowledge and work are expected to bring important ideas that will help make this project even bigger and better. As this collaboration progresses, both Swarovski and xolo anticipate setting a new industry standard that could eventually be adopted across various sectors of glass manufacturing.

For Swarovski, this is not the first venture into 3D printing. In the past, it collaborated with other innovators in the field, including Micron3DP, to explore how crystal could be integrated into 3D printing projects. For example, in 2017, Swarovski worked with designers in its Designers of the Future contest to create stunning 3D printed crystal objects like vases and candle holders. These projects demonstrated how 3D printing could be used to achieve designs that would otherwise be impossible using traditional methods.

Swarovski also supported the production of 3D printed glass art pieces, such as the Crystal Lamellas project, which was showcased in Venice. These pieces were inspired by the natural structures of mushrooms and represented a blend of nature and cutting-edge technology, highlighting the versatility and beauty of 3D printed glass.

The partnership between Swarovski and xolo adds a new layer of innovation to the luxury industry and glass manufacturing. This collaboration could even inspire future innovations in other areas of glass and crystal applications, potentially affecting industries like jewelry, architecture, and even high-tech applications where precision glass components are required.

