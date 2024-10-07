Fraunhofer and 3d4MEC Develop Monitoring for Brass 3D Printing

3D4MEC, Thetascan, and Fraunhofer Research Institution for Additive Manufacturing Technology (IAPT) have collaborated on an in situ monitoring solution for the 3D4BRASS 3D printer. Thetascan, a German firm specializing in custom scanning solutions, has developed technology such as a whole car 3D scanner used by car rental companies to check for damage. The company also offers an in situ monitoring product for 3D printing, which it has been working on with pioneers MTU Aero Engines since 2011. This solution is a process control unit that uses high-resolution cameras to closely monitor each build layer by layer. It accurately tracks the lasers and gas flow and helps reduce run-to-run differences between machines by coordinating calibration. The unit is an add-on box that can be installed on multiple models of 3D printers.

3D4MEC, an Italian firm, specializes in creating customized 3D printers for specific use cases and alloys. The company offers printers for steels such as H13 and 410L, and provides courses along with a book on the CorSystem, written by founder Ivano Corsini. The overall feel of their website suggests a promotional tone, as if you’re about to be pitched an exciting new diet or a PDF to boost your eBook sales. Their LPBF brass printer is a somewhat unconventional entry into the 3D printing space. While ExOne offers some brass capabilities, the material hasn’t been a major focus, particularly not in powder bed printing. However, 3D4MEC believes in its potential for producing custom taps, accessories, and valves. As seen in their video, the system is currently working with CuZn42 brass, commonly used in plumbing and water applications. The company claims to be the only one capable of 3D printing lead-free brass, which was surprising and raised some concerns about the combination of zinc and lasers. Nonetheless, for plumbing fixture manufacturers, this could be a viable solution, one that will likely improve due to the collaboration with Thetascan and Fraunhofer IAPT.

Fabrizio Marino Corsini, Managing Director of 3D4MEC, said, “The collaboration with Fraunhofer IAPT and Thetascan is a tremendous opportunity for 3D4MEC to strengthen our commitment to research and development, an area in which we have heavily invested over the past years. With this synergy, we aim to develop customized additive manufacturing solutions for special materials, meeting the specific needs of our clients and the market,”

Dennis Jutkuhn, scientific assistant for In-situ Monitoring & Process Control at Fraunhofer IAPT, said, “In 3D4MEC, we have found an excellent partner to move on and advance the further development of fusion of multiple sensing technologies for a data-based quality control in Laser Powder Bed Fusion. The project will also profit from our previous investigations into optical tomography with ThetaScan.”

The three partners will collaborate on a 3D Optical Tomography solution aimed at enhancing process data collection through in situ monitoring. Their goal is to improve efficiency, part quality, and waste reduction, while also refining the overall manufacturing process. This is an exciting project, as in situ monitoring is gaining significant attention. Many organizations seek greater process control and better outcomes, hoping to prevent errors, avoid late-stage part failures, increase uptime, and enhance reliability.

There are several ways to control these processes, with machine-mounted cameras being a popular option. The data generated by the printer and the print is highly valuable. Some OEMs guard this data closely, while others are more open to sharing or integrating it with outside applications. Within this unstructured and vast data lies a key to the future of manufacturing, as we strive for better yields and more efficient production. Monitoring and analysis can provide the insights needed to improve the economics of additive manufacturing.

Brass, particularly in applications like fittings and taps, might not have been a primary focus, but it represents an interesting opportunity. Additive manufacturing could indeed have a future in this market, especially with the potential to offer customized, lead-free brass components tailored for specific needs.

