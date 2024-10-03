“World’s Largest” Food 3D Printing Factory to Make 60 Tonnes of Faux Filet Monthly

“Biomasses like fermented mycelium are trending because their natural consistency requires little processing and they are very nutrient-dense. However, in its pure form, it often tastes bland. We believe that for real change, sustainability and culinary pleasure must go hand in hand. We are already working on the next innovations with mycoprotein, which is a lot of fun using 3D Structuring technology since it offers many possibilities to design the product exactly to our liking. We like to focus on taste and nutrition but also on what makes the culinary experiences so unique: Getting the texture right, that is, the authentic mouthfeel,” stated Niccolo Galizzi, Head of Food Tech at Revo Foods.

“With the Taste Factory, we are showcasing that this technology works on an industrial scale. This enables a new generation of food innovations. With 3D Structuring, we can create entirely new textures using simple but nutrient-rich ingredients like mycelium, creating products that are just so much more exciting,” said Revo Foods CEO Robin Simsa.

One major achievement for the firm is that THE FILET, as it styles the food item, will be sold in REWE stores. REWE is a major retailer, generating €84 billion in revenue, and is Germany’s second-largest supermarket chain. THE FILET will be available in 500 locations starting today. The product will carry a NutriScore of A, which is a positive development. The company states that THE FILET contains no cholesterol, gluten, or sugar, but is packed with protein and vitamins such as B6, B9, and B12. Since B12 cannot be obtained from plants, its inclusion is a real benefit, especially for vegans.

It’s great that they avoided adding sugar to the product and limited cholesterol. It would have been easy to make it a sugary, unhealthy item, but keeping it healthy is a smart choice for their market and for everyone in the long term. If they can make their products both tasty and healthy, they could position themselves as a premium health brand. Many good habits require people to cut back or give up certain foods, but if Revo can create delicious, nutritious options, it could attract a lot of interest.

At the same time, it seems they should consider producing nutritious hot dogs or bacon. Imagine a guilty pleasure food with no cholesterol or sugar—high-fiber, B12-enriched bacon, for instance. Instead of taking a multivitamin, people could enjoy a slice of bacon. “Timmy, have you had your hot dog today?” could work wonders for so many people. It’s surprising there’s such a focus on steak and fish when they could be making these kinds of innovative, health-focused indulgences.