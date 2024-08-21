Hypsole Makes 3D Printed Cleat Guards Using Carbon Digital Light Synthesis

Startup Hypsole has introduced 3D printed cleat guards made with Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology. Cleat guards are plastic covers that protect sports shoe cleats while transporting them in a bag, car, or similar situations. The company was founded by Division I athlete Jes Christian. The Tidal 3D Elite is designed to be more than just a cleat guard.
Christian explained, “Once the functional requirements of the product were established, the aesthetic – from fit to finish – became a top priority. I didn’t want this product to be just another piece of sports equipment – I wanted fashion and streetwear to be infused into the design visuals. I felt strongly that it needed to look good – and that we needed athletes to want it as much as, if not more than they needed it, because at the end of the day, if it works, but it’s not hitting aesthetically – then we’re going to be fighting an uphill battle with our target demo,”
More than just a protective cover, this guard is designed to be worn casually, providing both functionality and style. Unlike traditional cleat guards that only protect shoes while they are in a bag, this one allows you to walk around comfortably. According to the company, you can walk off the field, pop the guards on, and head to the changing room, grab a drink or food, and continue on with your day. Hypsole claims they are “transforming cleats into functional footwear that athletes can walk in anywhere, regardless of distance—whether it’s heading home or running post-practice errands.” The Tidal 3D Elite is compatible with a wide range of cleat models from major brands for sports like football, soccer, lacrosse, baseball, softball, rugby, and ultimate frisbee.
In addition to being functional, the guard is designed to look good while securely anchoring and protecting your cleats. It features a strap closure and is made to come off easily. The guard is crafted from Carbon’s EPU material, which is designed to mimic TPU but with a resin-based composition. This material has a Shore hardness of 68 and energy-dampening properties. The design incorporates lattices to enhance comfort. The product is available in 10 sizes and two colors, and it is sold directly to consumers.
“Carbon’s technology was developed to bring about products that push the boundaries of what’s possible no matter the markets or industry — and Hypsole is no exception. We’re proud to partner to bring its revolutionary sports footwear concept to life, with Carbon’s DLS technology, enabling improved performance for athletes at all levels,” said Carbon CEO Phil DeSimone.
This product does sound straightforward and potentially very useful. Being able to slip on these cleat guards after training, whether in the changing room or at home, could definitely save time and hassle. For athletes who frequently move between indoor and outdoor environments, this could be especially valuable. While other cleat guards that double as walking shoes are available for around $30, these retail for $75—a higher price, but still relatively affordable for a 3D printed product.
The question of why one might pay extra for these guards is important. For the higher price to be justified, the product would need to offer significantly greater comfort or practicality. One possible advantage of 3D printing in this context is the potential for customization. If Hypsole offered custom-fitted guards tailored to specific shoe sizes and models, it could provide a truly unique solution that perfectly matches any shoe and cleat setup. This level of personalization could make the higher price worthwhile.
The use of Carbon’s EPU material and lattice design is another aspect where 3D printing shines. The lattice structures can enhance comfort and provide better energy dampening, similar to how 3D printed bike saddles are designed to reduce heat buildup and improve comfort through precise geometric arrangements. However, unless these features offer a noticeable improvement over existing products, the value proposition may not feel as complete.
It’s exciting to see an athlete driving innovation in sports gear through 3D printing. This represents a step toward the democratization of manufacturing, where individuals can create specialized products tailored to their needs. As 3D printing technology continues to evolve, we’re likely to see more customized and high-performance sports gear emerge in the future.
