AMR

METRON’s 3D Printed Bike Parts Make 9th Trip to the Olympics

8 hours by Jay Rincher 3D PrintingSports

Share this Article

While news around the Olympic games usually focuses on fashion, medal counts or the dietary habits of athletes, those of us in the additive world know that firms around the world love using the event to showcase new technology. From 3D scanning to bleeding edge river ferries, the Olympic Games are often the first place we’ll see technological breakthroughs that will impact our daily lives. Britain’s Metron Advanced Equipment is no stranger to the Olympic dog and pony show: 2024’s games in Paris mark the company’s 9th consecutive trip to the games.

Metron’s expertise in metal 3D printing have allowed the firm to deliver projects for four different national teams participating in this year’s track and road cycling events. 3DPrint.com first covered Metron’s work back in 2015, when we wrote about Bradley Wiggin’s (ultimately successful) attempt to set a world record for furthest distance in an hour. Metron founder Dimitris Katsanis designed the 3D printed handlebars that would support the record breaking attempt. A criticism heard after Wiggin’s ride is that components utilized on his bicycle weren’t available to other cyclists. Metron has worked tirelessly since then to change that.

Metron’s additively manufactured handlebars. Image courtesy of Metron Additive Engineering.

In 2022, the company launched MYTHOS as way to get its 3D printed components into the hands of cycling enthusiasts worldwide.  With METRON’s MYTHOS line already featuring at 10 podium positions at Glasgow’s 2023 World Championships, more than a dozen teams are expected to utilize MYTHOS components at the Paris games.

A photograph from MYTHOS’ instagram page highlighting their Ixo stem

“So, nine Olympics later, I wonder how far my hobby will take me?” Katsanis stated when looking back at three decades of groundbreaking work in cycling. Modest words for a man who already has 2028 squarely in his sights: METRON’s prototype 3D printed bike frame should be ready for the 2028 games in Los Angeles. With over 100 world and Olympic gold medals already associated with the company’s work, we’re sure Paris 2024 will bring more victory for METRON.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

NASA’s Artemis II Rocket Rolls Out with 3D Printed Parts

UK’s Project Tempest Fighter Jet to Include 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ServicesAsiaBusinessEnergyMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

Global Materials Group Acquires Canadian Hardfacing Metal Firm, Boosting 3D Printing Portfolio

Consolidation in the additive manufacturing (AM) service bureau segment continues to take place. The latest news sees international provider Wall Colmonoy acquire Indurate Alloys Ltd., a Canadian supplier of hardfacing...

July 17, 2024
Sponsored
3D PrintingEuropeMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingPost-processingSponsored

The Art of Post-Processing with Direct Metal Laser Sintering Technology

Additive manufacturing (AM) and more specifically, direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) technology has brought unprecedented design freedom and application complexity to metal manufacturing. It has enabled the creation of complex,...

July 15, 2024
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

The US Air Force: Kings of 3D Printing

The US Air Force is currently one of the largest funding bodies in 3D printing. The amount of work that the Air Force is doing in 3D printing is simply...

July 4, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingPost-processing

Quintus Technologies: Enabling a More Appropriate Additive Process Chain

When I attended the ASTM F42/ISO TC 261 meetings in nearby Columbus, Ohio, I had the opportunity to participate in two facility tours. We visited The Ohio State University’s Center...

July 1, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
Endeavor
Formnext
HP
3D Systems
EHFAM
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
FacFox
AM Energy
Formnext Chicago
AMR Military
ADG Salary Survey
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides