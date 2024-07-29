METRON’s 3D Printed Bike Parts Make 9th Trip to the Olympics

While news around the Olympic games usually focuses on fashion, medal counts or the dietary habits of athletes, those of us in the additive world know that firms around the world love using the event to showcase new technology. From 3D scanning to bleeding edge river ferries, the Olympic Games are often the first place we’ll see technological breakthroughs that will impact our daily lives. Britain’s Metron Advanced Equipment is no stranger to the Olympic dog and pony show: 2024’s games in Paris mark the company’s 9th consecutive trip to the games.

Metron’s expertise in metal 3D printing have allowed the firm to deliver projects for four different national teams participating in this year’s track and road cycling events. 3DPrint.com first covered Metron’s work back in 2015, when we wrote about Bradley Wiggin’s (ultimately successful) attempt to set a world record for furthest distance in an hour. Metron founder Dimitris Katsanis designed the 3D printed handlebars that would support the record breaking attempt. A criticism heard after Wiggin’s ride is that components utilized on his bicycle weren’t available to other cyclists. Metron has worked tirelessly since then to change that.

In 2022, the company launched MYTHOS as way to get its 3D printed components into the hands of cycling enthusiasts worldwide. With METRON’s MYTHOS line already featuring at 10 podium positions at Glasgow’s 2023 World Championships, more than a dozen teams are expected to utilize MYTHOS components at the Paris games.

“So, nine Olympics later, I wonder how far my hobby will take me?” Katsanis stated when looking back at three decades of groundbreaking work in cycling. Modest words for a man who already has 2028 squarely in his sights: METRON’s prototype 3D printed bike frame should be ready for the 2028 games in Los Angeles. With over 100 world and Olympic gold medals already associated with the company’s work, we’re sure Paris 2024 will bring more victory for METRON.

