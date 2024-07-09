3D Printing News Unpeeled: Trachea, Aluminum Alloys & HP Color 3D Printers

15 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

Share this Article

A lot of research has gone into 3D printing parts of or splints for the trachea. Now Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is offering patients bioresorbable trachea splints. The product might be PCL or Evonik´s Resomer and is currently available under the FDA´s expanded access program. The hospital has been working on these since 2018 with Georgia Tech when a 10 hour surgery led to these implants being put in a child. The treatment is usually for pediatric tracheomalacia, where a child has a “floppy” trachea and often has to be put on a ventilator for years. Reservable airway supports and replacements are a huge opportunity for 3D printing. 

Purdue researchers have discovered how to make a 3D printed aluminum that is both ultra-strong and highly deformable. With 700 MPa strength, the patented technology made by Xinghang Zhang, Anyu Shang and others is sure to find some interested parties and has been published in Nature.

HP´s color MJF printers were discontinued a few years ago. Some players such as Advanced3D have picked up a few, in their case to continue making colorful personalized prosthetics. But, one company called Custom Color 3D Printing bought a few dozen. The company has now changed its name to Mass Persona, is opening a new facility, and will deploy its army of HP 580 Multi Jet Fusion systems to customize things at scale for customers.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Is Key to the New Energy Space

Sindan and AM Conclave Team Up to Drive AM Innovation in the MENA Region

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessEuropeMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaPost-processingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, June 22, 2024: Depowdering, Helicopter Cockpit, & More

We’ll take care of business first in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as one of CORE Industrial Partners’ portfolio companies has made an acquisition. Aectual won an innovation award for...

June 22, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessEnergyMENA

Spare Parts 3D Printing Expert Immensa Snags Former GE Exec Nabil Habayeb for Board

Middle East’s leading figure in additive manufacturing (AM), Immensa, has appointed Nabil Habayeb, the former President and CEO of GE International Markets division, to join its board of directors. The...

April 3, 2024
3D Design3D Printed Art3D PrintingMENAStocksSustainability

Massive 3D Printed Sand Wall Lines Dubai’s Museum of the Future

Dubai’s Museum of the Future introduced a new addition to its collection: a six-metre-long wall uniquely crafted using 3D printing and sand. Showcased at the museum entrance, this innovative piece,...

January 12, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessMENA

Immensa Lands $20M Funding Round for 3D Printing Digital Inventory Suite in MENA

In an impressive stride forward, United Arab Emirates (UAE) 3D printing business Immensa has recently secured $20 million in Series B funding. This latest round sets the stage for its...

December 1, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
3D Systems
FacFox
ADG Salary Survey
Formnext Chicago
AM Energy
AMR Military
Formnext
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides