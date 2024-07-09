3D Printing News Unpeeled: Trachea, Aluminum Alloys & HP Color 3D Printers

A lot of research has gone into 3D printing parts of or splints for the trachea. Now Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is offering patients bioresorbable trachea splints. The product might be PCL or Evonik´s Resomer and is currently available under the FDA´s expanded access program. The hospital has been working on these since 2018 with Georgia Tech when a 10 hour surgery led to these implants being put in a child. The treatment is usually for pediatric tracheomalacia, where a child has a “floppy” trachea and often has to be put on a ventilator for years. Reservable airway supports and replacements are a huge opportunity for 3D printing.

Purdue researchers have discovered how to make a 3D printed aluminum that is both ultra-strong and highly deformable. With 700 MPa strength, the patented technology made by Xinghang Zhang, Anyu Shang and others is sure to find some interested parties and has been published in Nature.

HP´s color MJF printers were discontinued a few years ago. Some players such as Advanced3D have picked up a few, in their case to continue making colorful personalized prosthetics. But, one company called Custom Color 3D Printing bought a few dozen. The company has now changed its name to Mass Persona, is opening a new facility, and will deploy its army of HP 580 Multi Jet Fusion systems to customize things at scale for customers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.