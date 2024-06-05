3DPOD Episode 202: RAPID 2024 with SME CEO Bob Willig and Angie Szerlong, SME Group Director of AM Events
Bob Willig is an experienced executive who, after years of roles with GKN, the Gates Corporation, and others, became the Executive Director of SME (the Society of Manufacturing Engineers). In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk to him about what SME is, what it does, and how it aims to grow 3D printing. In addition to Bob, we are also joined by Angie Szerlong, who has been a key leader of the RAPID + TCT event since 2001. She talks to us about this year’s RAPID + TCT and gives advice on what to do if you’re a new visitor or an exhibitor. We talk to both Angie and Bob about the future of additive manufacturing, important developments, and the future of events.
