3DPOD Episode 202: RAPID 2024 with SME CEO Bob Willig and Angie Szerlong, SME Group Director of AM Events

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing EventsFeatured StoriesNorth America
RAPID

Share this Article

Bob Willig is an experienced executive who, after years of roles with GKN, the Gates Corporation, and others, became the Executive Director of SME (the Society of Manufacturing Engineers). In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk to him about what SME is, what it does, and how it aims to grow 3D printing. In addition to Bob, we are also joined by Angie Szerlong, who has been a key leader of the RAPID + TCT event since 2001. She talks to us about this year’s RAPID + TCT and gives advice on what to do if you’re a new visitor or an exhibitor. We talk to both Angie and Bob about the future of additive manufacturing, important developments, and the future of events.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Quarter-billion-dollar Dental Deal Bounces 3D Systems Stock

Indian Steel Giant ArcelorMittal Partners with Materialise for Metal 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 2, 2024

Things are heating up in the AM industry, with lots of webinars and events coming this week! Stratasys continues its training courses and road trip, and some major industry events...

June 2, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingAsiaMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

ISRO Successfully Tests 3D-Printed Liquid Rocket Engine for 665 Seconds

On May 9, 2024, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully conducted a long-duration hot test of a 3D printed liquid rocket engine. The tested engine, known as PS4, is...

May 16, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing ServicesAutomationNorth America

Wisconsin’s Evology Adds Digital Sheet Forming to Service Roster

Evology, a service bureau based in Wisconsin and specializing in serving strategic sectors like aerospace and defense, has added digital sheet forming (DSF) to its repertoire of manufacturing capabilities. Evology...

May 15, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 12, 2024

Webinars and events are picking up in the AM industry this week! ASTM International continues its Professional Certificate Course and Stratasys continues its advanced in-person trainings, while 3D Systems is...

May 12, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
FacFox
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Formnext Chicago
Formnet Germany
AMR Military
3D Systems
AM Energy
RAPID
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides