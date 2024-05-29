Penn State to Host Intensive Additive Manufacturing Workshop

Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) is inviting industry professionals and academics to register for its upcoming three-day additive manufacturing (AM) workshop. The event, hosted by the university’s Center for Innovative Materials Processing through Direct Digital Deposition (CIMP-3D), is open to Penn State students, postdoctoral scholars, faculty, and industry members.

Participants will gather from July 30 through August 1 at the CIMP-3D AM Demonstration Facility in the Guion S. Bluford Jr. Building at Innovation Park in University Park. Each day’s programming will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will feature a mix of educational sessions in the morning by top researchers and hands-on training in metal AM fabrication later in the day.

During the sessions, participants will use different technologies, such as laser powder bed fusion and directed energy deposition. They will learn about all aspects of engineered AM components, including metallic material systems, design and optimization tools, and process modeling. Additionally, the program will cover simulation and sensing, as well as computer tomography inspection and qualification techniques for metal AM, plus hands-on with advanced software tools from nTop (formerly nTopology) and Additive Flow.



A leading aerospace company and another energy firm will present case studies to provide real-world applications and insights into the use of AM in these sectors. AM has been increasingly adopted in these fields, and it is ideal for producing lightweight, high-strength components.

Leadership at CIMP-3D is driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation in AM. Directed by Ted Reutzel and supported by co-directors Allison Beese and Guha Manogharan, the center thrives under their expertise. A notable past director, Timothy W. Simpson, now with NASA, has been pivotal in advancing the field. As the Paul Morrow Professor of Engineering Design and Manufacturing at Penn State, Simpson published over 450 papers, secured $60 million in research funding, and launched the world’s first graduate program in Additive Manufacturing & Design. This strong leadership, blending academic rigor and industry experience, drives CIMP-3D’s mission to innovate and apply cutting-edge AM technologies, making the upcoming July workshop a great opportunity for participants to benefit from this expertise.

“In addition to being a chance to learn the latest technical skills in additive manufacturing, this workshop will be an excellent networking and collaboration opportunity for both industry participants and AM researchers,” said Manogharan, who is also the Emmert H. Bashore Faculty Development Professor in Mechanical Engineering. “Participants will learn from the best in the business. They’ll walk away with a knowledge base of best practices in AM and cutting-edge research methods that will set them apart from their industry or research and development peers.”

An interdisciplinary research center, CIMP-3D is dedicated to advancing AM and materials research. The center provides industry-quality production capabilities for polymer, metal, and ceramic structures. These capabilities include multi-material AM and large-scale robotic arc-and-laser AM systems, as well as advanced process sensing and control. The facility houses state-of-the-art 3D printing machines such as laser powder bed fusion systems, directed energy deposition machines, and high-precision inspection equipment.

Staffed by 22 full-time engineers and scientists from Penn State’s Applied Research Laboratory, the center supports the research activities of more than 50 faculty associates from five colleges across the university. The team works on various projects, from developing new AM technologies to optimizing existing processes, ensuring that the center remains at the forefront of AM research and application.

CIMP-3D offers technical assistance to industry, government, and academic partners. The center collaborates with organizations like the Department of Defense (DoD), NASA, and various private sector companies, such as Verizon, which delivered 5G ultra wideband to Penn State in 2022 to enhance manufacturing and enable new applications in education and workforce development. It also serves as the Additive Manufacturing Demonstration Facility under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Open Manufacturing Program and is the Metals Node of America Makes, formerly the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute.

Focusing on 3D metal printing, CIMP-3D’s facilities include multi-laser powder bed fusion AM systems from EOS, a Sciaky E-Beam system, Optomec’s LENS system, a 3D Systems‘ DMP Factory 500 3D printer, a SPEE3D metal AM machine, and a wire-arc additive manufacturing system (WAAM) from ABB Inc. Advanced design and prototyping capabilities are also available, including a Stratasys Fortus system and access to numerous mid-range and open-source 3D polymer printers.

The upcoming AM practicum at Penn State’s CIMP-3D is a unique opportunity for participants to gain hands-on experience and learn from leading experts in the field. The workshop promises to be a significant event for those looking to advance their expertise in the AM industry. The workshop costs $3,000, covering course materials, supplies for hands-on experiments, lunch, and morning and afternoon snacks. Registrations are being accepted online until July 25, 2024, and enrollment is limited to 25 participants.

