3D Printing News Unpeeled: Volumetric Glass 3D Printing & A 3D Printed Ecstasy Drug Test

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
IMTS

Share this Article

Skoda is doing a contest with Prusa and Printables.com to let you 3D print your own Skoda. They have Octavia and Enyaq files up on Printables including a 1:72 and 1:24 scale model. Any engagement with the car industry is good, but will this lead anywhere?

A rather surprising use of 3D printing is for a dual colorimetric test and electrochemical test for MDMA, known as ecstasy. This could be a huge potential new application. The work by Larissa M.A. Melo and Lucas V. de Faria could be groundbreaking for 3DP printing. The test contains a PLA graphite electrode to make it work.

Volumetric 3D printing is hot right now even though we don’t know if it will work at scale. But. now a team lead by Lorenzo Barbera of ETH is looking at the volumetric 3D printing of silica glass. They managed to control microstructure and came up with a tunable properties porous and dense glass filter.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Financials: Protolabs & Lincoln Electric’s Earnings Highlight 2023 Success

3D Printing & the Military: Squandered Opportunities

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsMilitary 3D Printing

3D Printing & the Military: It Takes a Village to Make a Nuclear Bomb

In previous installments in this series, we explored how the U.S. military is preparing to utilize additive manufacturing (AM) technologies. Then, in another article, we discussed the idea that possessing...

February 19, 2024
3D PrintingEditorials / OpinionsMilitary 3D Printing

3D Printing & the Military: Stingers & Tigers

As stated in the first part of this series, the U.S. military appears committed to extensively employing 3D printing in the enhancement, maintenance, extension, and improvement of its arsenal and...

February 16, 2024
3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printing & the Military: Embers of Democracy

The Manhattan Project was one of the largest civil engineering and construction projects in the world, primarily taking place in Tennessee, New Mexico, and Washington. It employed over 130,000 people...

February 15, 2024
3D Printed Guns3D PrintingSocial Issues

Alleged NYPD Report on 3D Printed Firearms Leaked Online

An advocate for 3D printed firearms published a document allegedly from the New York Police Department (NYPD) on “ghost guns” made with 3D printed components. The individual claims to have...

October 30, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Formnet Germany
FacFox
AM Energy
HP March 26th Webinar
GE Aerospace
EOS
HP
HP
HP
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Flashforge
AMUG
AMR Military
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides