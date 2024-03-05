3D Printing News Unpeeled: Volumetric Glass 3D Printing & A 3D Printed Ecstasy Drug Test

Skoda is doing a contest with Prusa and Printables.com to let you 3D print your own Skoda. They have Octavia and Enyaq files up on Printables including a 1:72 and 1:24 scale model. Any engagement with the car industry is good, but will this lead anywhere?
A rather surprising use of 3D printing is for a dual colorimetric test and electrochemical test for MDMA, known as ecstasy. This could be a huge potential new application. The work by Larissa M.A. Melo and Lucas V. de Faria could be groundbreaking for 3DP printing. The test contains a PLA graphite electrode to make it work.
Volumetric 3D printing is hot right now even though we don’t know if it will work at scale. But. now a team lead by Lorenzo Barbera of ETH is looking at the volumetric 3D printing of silica glass. They managed to control microstructure and came up with a tunable properties porous and dense glass filter.
